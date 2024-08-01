Neil Dudgeon's future on Midsomer Murders: Everything star has said

In 2010, Neil Dudgeon took on the daunting task of replacing John Nettles as the lead detective in ITV's long-running drama, Midsomer Murders. John held the starring role of DCI Tom Barnaby for over 13 years before handing the baton to Neil, who has now led the cast for ten seasons.

While Neil has admitted that it was initially "hard" to follow John's long-standing stint, he very quickly won the hearts of viewers and is regularly praised by fans for his portrayal of warm and witty DCI John Barnaby. But after over a decade as the lead star, how long will Neil stay on the show? Find out everything he's said about his future in the drama.

Neil's comments on retirement

Back in 2020, Neil revealed that he has "no intention" of quitting his role and would only step down as the lead when he retires from acting.

"I've got no intention of stopping doing it. I don't know what else I'd do!" the 63-year-old told RadioTimes.com.

© ITV Neil said he'd leave the show when he retires from acting

"I'm in a very fortunate position. I think it's such a great show that, one always assumes - when you're an actor you always think, whatever job I'm doing, it's going to end next week and that'll be it, I won't work again."

He went on to say that as long as ITV keep commissioning the series and fans keep watching, "it's a great show to do". "So I can't imagine why I would – I think if I stopped doing Midsomer, I'd kind of stop doing things entirely," he explained, adding: "It's like Dr Johnson said about London: when a man is tired of London he's tired of life. I think when an actor's tired of doing Midsomer he's tired of acting."

Neil's talks being 'too old' to play the role

Last year, Neil revealed that there will come a point where he will be "too old" to play DCI Barnaby.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Life of Riley actor said that he never expected to still be filming the show over a decade after joining the cast.

© Mark Bourdillon Neil stars alongside Annette Badland and Nick Hendrix on the show

"Nobody in their right mind as an actor would think: 'I'm taking a job here for the next few months and it'll last for 12 years or something'," he said, explaining that ITV initially commissioned four episodes before upping it to eight ahead and eventually a second season.

"But when you get the recommission for another series, you do kind of feel like the faith and the trust of the people who had given me the job has been repaid," he said. "Their faith has been vindicated because, after 12 years, the show still works with him in the policeman's suit."

© Mark Bourdillon/ITV Neil has played the role for 14 years

The dad-of-two went on to say that while he has no plans to retire, there will come a point when he eventually steps down. "As I've got older, this ticks all my necessary boxes. So I imagine there's a point at which I just get too old and it looks a bit daft," he said.

Neil's latest comments

In his most recent interview, Neil said that after 14 years, he's still "extremely grateful" to be part of the show.

Chatting about taking over from John back in 2010, he told the Radio Times: "It was hard at the beginning because John [Nettles] had done it for 14 years. If they'd cancelled me after one series, that would have been embarrassing!"

© Tony Ward/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images John Nettles left the show in 2010

He continued: "It gets easier, but I try to keep it fresh. Even if I've gone through the script 50 times, I'll look at it again and have another thought. It's still extremely pleasant and I'm extremely grateful."