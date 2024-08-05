Midsomer Murders star Laura Howard's life after show exit: from Call the Midwife role to home life

Laura Howard shot to fame after landing a role in ITV's beloved detective drama Midsomer Murders back in 1997. For 12 years, the actress played DCI Tom Barnaby's daughter Cully, who left the titular county after tying the knot with her boyfriend Simon in season 11.

It's been over a decade since Laura stepped away from the drama, and fans might be wondering what she's been up to since then. Keep reading for the star's life after leaving the show.

WATCH: Did you see Holly Willoughby on Midsomer Murders?

Laura's departure from Midsomer Murders

Laura bid farewell to the popular ITV drama back in 2011, when her character Cully married Simon Dixon and her father, DCI Tom Barnaby, retired.

Speaking about her decision to step down from the role after 12 years, Laura explained: "I was 19 when we filmed the first episode and 30 when we shot the wedding last summer.

© David Graves/REX/Shutterstock Laura Howard starred alongside John Nettles and Jane Wymark in Midsomer Murders

"Midsomer Murders has been quite prohibitive in terms of being able to do other work and it just seemed like the right time to say goodbye," she told The Evening Standard.

Despite over a decade of starring in the drama, Laura didn't get the "big send-off" you might expect. "A lot of the crew didn't know it was my last episode," she said. "The director did shout something like, 'OK, that's Laura's last scene – you can go back to your trailer. Thank you and goodbye.' But most people didn't seem to realise what was going on."

© ITV Laura Howard's character tied the knot in her final episode

The year she left the show, Laura enrolled in a university degree whilst starring in Alan Ayckbourn's Life Of Riley at the Oxford Playhouse. "I'm doing an Open University degree. It's never too late," she told Oxford Mail.

On whether she'd ever reprise her role in Midsomer Murders, the star said at the time: "I have stopped, for the time being. I just feel very fortunate it's all worked out because I was beginning to wonder how long Cully could go on being the single daughter before she got a bit sad.

"There's no chance of that now," she added.

Laura's TV roles since Midsomer Murders

After leaving Midsomer Murders behind, Laura landed several one-episode gigs in popular shows, including Casualty, EastEnders and Doctors.

One of her most notable roles came in 2014, when she was cast in the fifth season of the CBBC drama Young Dracula, playing the main character Vlad's real mother, Sally.

© BBC Laura played Sally in Young Dracula

A few years later, Laura appeared in the eighth season of the BBC's beloved period drama Call the Midwife, in which she played the mother of pregnant teen Elaine Pilkington.

Since then, she's landed roles in the Sky drama Funny Woman, starring Gemma Arterton, and political thriller COBRA.

© BBC Laura landed a role in season 8 of Call the Midwife

Her latest role is in the upcoming sci-fi series, Dune: Prophecy, which is a prequel to the recent Dune movies. Laura will play the character Orla Richese, and will star alongside Emily Watson and Olivia Williams.

Laura's home life away from the cameras

While Laura tends to keep her private life away from the spotlight, she has previously spoken about her relationship with finance company boss, Nwora Eze.

Back in 2010, ahead of Cully's wedding in series 11, the actress shared her hopes of tying the knot in real life. "We've talked about getting married. I tell him regularly that he's got to get on with it. But he's not the type of man to be told what to do," she told Manchester Evening News.

© MATT SQUIRE Laura has appeared in several TV shows, including COBRA

"So I shall have to wait patiently. And who knows? Maybe if he sees me getting married on telly it will spur him on a bit," she added.

Laura tends to keep off of social media, so little is known about her current relationship status.