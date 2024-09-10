Susanna Reid reveals Ed Balls' touching connection to James Earl Jones - as tributes pour in

Good Morning Britain stars Ed Balls and Susanna Reid were joined by Ranvir Singh as they discussed the heartbreaking news that James Earl Jones had passed away aged 93 - and shared how the Lion King star's life experiences resonated with Ed.

Discussing James, who had a stammer at a young age before his teacher helped him through it by having him read out his poems, Susanna suggested that James' story was similar to Ed's, who has been open about struggling with a stammer.

© Shutterstock Ed spoke about his experiencer with a stammer

Speaking about his admiration for the late star, Ed explained: "He went into character to perform these amazing speech roles, but in his personal life was always dealing with that stammer."

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid expresses concern for Ed Balls as he reveals long-term health issue

He went on to praise Gareth Gates, who also has a stammer, saying: "I did an event on Friday with Gareth Gates. When he talks to us, he stammers. When he sings, he doesn't... With a stammer, you can do anything."Speaking to Gareth on GMB back in November 2023, he said: "You inspired me, you really did. I thought, ‘If Gareth Gates can do this, I can too. And if he can be public, I can be public’ – and it was really hard, but I did it because you showed me how to do it."

© @susannareid100/X Ed Balls and Susanna Reid are back on GMB

Ed added: "When I wasn’t talking publicly about my stammer, I was actually a Cabinet Minister, and you were out there having a stammer, but also showing you could be at the top of your game and be a star.

"You gave me confidence, and I think that for very many children watching this programme, or their parents, the things that we say to them about what you can do in your life... you can be an SAS winner, you can be a top singer, you can be a presenter of breakfast television and read the autocue with a stammer. I mean, it’s amazing, and you inspire people."

© Getty Images James Earl Jones has passed away aged 93

James, who passed away on Monday, had been open about his struggle with a stammer, previously saying: "By the time I got to school, my stuttering was so bad that I gave up trying to speak properly… I had started writing poetry in high school, and he said of one of them, ‘Jim, this is a good poem. In fact, it is so good I don't think you wrote it. I think you plagiarised it. If you want to prove you wrote it, you must stand in front of the class and recite it by memory.’ Which I did.

"As they were my own words, I got through it." He added: "I don't say I was 'cured.’ I just work with it."

© Getty Images James had a stammer while growing up

The actor went on to win three Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and an honorary Academy Award. James died at his home in New York, with the news being met with a flood of tributes from co-stars. His Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill called him "an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit".Kevin Costner added: "That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams."