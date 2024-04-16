GMB's Susanna Reid expresses concern for Ed Balls as he reveals persistent health issue

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid expressed concern over her co-host Ed Ball's husky voice during Tuesday's edition of the ITV programme.

The duo welcomed Chief Medical Adviser Chris Whitty onto the show to discuss the long-term effects of vaping ahead of the smoking ban bill, which is due to be debated in parliament for the first time on Tuesday.

WATCH: Susanna Reid expresses concern for Ed Balls as he reveals long-term health issue

After the discussion, Susanna pointed out Ed's husky tone, asking him: "Have you been smoking 20 a day? Your voice is really damaged, isn't it?"

Apologising for his voice, Ed revealed that he was suffering from a persistent cough after experiencing flu-like symptoms around a month ago.

Reassuring her co-star, Susanna said: "There's no need to apologise. It happens to all of us."

© @susannareid100/X Ed Balls and Susanna Reid hosted Tuesday's show

Sympathising with her co-host, Susanna recalled when she was forced to take time off work after losing her voice, and suggested that he could be battling the 100-day cough, known as whooping cough.

Apologising again, Ed said: "I'm very sorry for my husky voice."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Ed Balls returned to the programme after three weeks off

Ed's health admission comes just a week after he returned to the show following a three-week break. Announcing his return on Instagram, the former politician shared a selfie with Kate Garraway from inside the studio. "Back on @GMB with Kate this week," he penned.

Fans were pleased to see the presenter back on their screens and praised the on-screen partnership between him and Kate. "Missed you guys best combo ever, keep up the good work," wrote one person, while another added: "A great combo, work so well together."

Ed isn't the only presenter who returned after some time away recently, as Susanna was back on the GMB desk this week following a few weeks off. "BACK ON @GMB! Join me and @edballs & the team @ITV," she penned during Monday morning's programme.

Good Morning Britain has seen various presenters come and go over the last few weeks, perhaps most notably Ben Shephard, who permanently departed the programme in February.

Ben's exit came after he was confirmed as the new This Morning co-host alongside Cat Deeley.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are the new hosts of This Morning

While hosting their first show together in March, the presenters shared their delight over their new gig. "We are so excited to be here," said Cat. "This show has been a huge part of our lives for so long to be standing here, with you, it's good."

Ben added: "It is very special. We are thrilled to be here and we've got a packed show and line-up coming your way. Everyone has been so kind, thank you to everyone who's sent us lovely messages of support."