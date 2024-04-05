Good Morning Britain set for big change as much-loved presenter will return after extended absence

Good Morning Britain is set for a shakeup next week whilst Susanna Reid's extended Easter break continues.

The presenter, 53, told fans not to panic on March 28 as she signed off the show ahead of her two-week break. She told viewers: "Right I am off for Easter - please don't panic!" After Charlotte Hawkins stepped in for the former BBC Breakfast star this week, on Thursday, the Sun reported there will be even more of a shakeup as another much-loved presenter is set to return.

The publication revealed that Ed Balls will present the early-morning show, and will join newsreader Kate Garraway who will be taking on additional presenting slots in Susanna's absence.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Ed Balls is going to present the show alongside Kate Garraway

The ex-Labour politician is no stranger to the studio and has previously hosted the show alongside Susanna countless times, alternating with ITV long-timer Richard Madeley. The last time Ed appeared on the show was three weeks ago in mid-March.

As well as his infrequent stints on the breakfast show, Ed has a popular podcast, Political Currency, which he hosts with former Chancellor George Osborne.

© ITV Ed accidentally kicked Susanna in head back in January

Ed caused a storm back in January when he was presenting the programme alongside Susanna and had to profusely apologise after he kicked her in the head during a debate about whether it's acceptable for aeroplane passengers to rest their feet on the seat in front of them.

As Susanna asked if it was acceptable for Ed and regular pundit Andrew Pierce, to put their feet up on the chair, Ed lifted his feet onto his co-star's headrest and accidentally swiped her head. Watch the moment below.

Ed Balls accidentally kicks Susanna Reid in the head on GMB

Ed was incredibly apologetic and checked she wasn't hurt. "Oh, I'm sorry, I'm sorry," he said, before asking: "Are you ok?"

Susanna responded: "I think we've decided, it's not ok. There we go," hilariously settling the debate.