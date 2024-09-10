Could your child be the next Harry, Ron or Hermione? How to audition for HBO's Harry Potter series

Accio stardom! Auditions for the upcoming HBO Harry Potter adaptation are now open - with an open casting call inviting children from the UK and Ireland to audition for the three lead roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger for the highly anticipated TV show adaptation of the beloved novels. Here's everything to know about the casting call…

How to audition

The casting call, which was confirmed to Variety, has asked actors to submit two videos are part of the audition. One could be a short poem or story which is not Harry Potter-releated, while the other invites the youngster to talk about themselves and a "family member, friend, or pet that you are particularly closed to".

WATCH: The franchise is returning for a HBO TV series

The casting call also gives details on how to film the aduition piece - including filming on any deivce, looking as close to the camera as possible and filming in a quiet, well-lit room.

Filming is expected to begin in April 2025, with the deadline for submissions on 31 October 2024.

Who can audition?

They are looking for children between the ages of 9-11 by April 2025 to apply, while adding that they are "committed to inclusive, diverse casting".

The casting call is looking for a new Harry, Ron and Hermione

It continues: "For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated."

© Dave Benett J.K. Rowling with the original stars, Ruprt Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe

What will the roles entail?

The series would certainly be a big undertaking for the chosen three, as the show is expected to run for a decade, which each season focusing on one of JK Rowling's seven Harry Potter novels; The Philosopher's Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire, The Order of the Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows.

The main roles currently being cast are for the main trio from the books. Harry is an 11-year-old orphaned boy who lives in a cupboard under the stairs with his uncaring aunt and uncle, only to discover that he is actually a wizard and has been accepted at the magical school of Hogwarts.

© Alamy The show is thought to run for 10 years

He also discovers that he is famous in the wizarding world, being the only person to ever have survived a killing curse - which led to the mysterious disappearance of the dark wizard, Voldemort. So who will play Mr Potter? "Our new celebrity..."

Meanwhile, Hermione is also new to the wizarding world as she has non-magical parents, known in Harry Potter as Muggles. However, that doesn't stop her from being the smartest in her class. Bookish, and a little bossy to start with, Hermione soon finds her place as best friends with Ron and Harry.

© Warner Bros Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe as youngsters in Harry Potter

Finally, red-headed Ron is the cheeky one of the group, with a quick-wit and major phobia of spiders. As part of a happy but poor wizarding family where he is the youngest boy of seven siblings, Ron knows plenty about the ins and outs of the wizarding world.