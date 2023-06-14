Harry Potter stars' babies: see the cast who now have children of their own

It seems like only yesterday that we were watching tiny little versions of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson crack the case of Nicholas Flamel in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone – but it's actually been 22 years since the first movie was released – and the cast have gone on to have little witches and wizards of their own! Here are the Harry Potter stars who now have children…

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter

Daniel welcomed a baby with his partner, Erin Darke. The star was snapped pushing a stroller during a family walk, with a spokesperson later confirming the couple's happy news in a statement to HELLO! which read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child." Congratulations to them both!

© Getty Images Daniel and Erin have welcomed their first child

Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

Rupert and his long term girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their daughter in May 2020. Baby Wednesday made her Instagram debut on Rupert's account in November 2020. Sharing a snap of the sleeping baby, he wrote: "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert." In 2022, he posted a snap of little Wednesday with her very own chair on the set of Servant season three, adorable!

Rupert and Georgia have a baby daughter named Wednesday

Jessie Cave – Lavender Brown

Jessie, 35, has four children with her partner, Alfie Brown. The pair share three children, Donnie, eight, five-year-old Margot, Tennessee, three, and one-year-old Becker. Celebrating little Becker's birthday back in March, Jessie posted on Instagram: "One year ago I met this boy. Happy birthday baby Becker. You are a true ray of sunshine and I’m very sorry you have norovirus for your first party and that your big brother insisted on having a candle too and that it was in fact his birthday."

© Instagram Jessie Cave has four children. She played Lavender in Harry Potter

Devon Murray – Seamus Finnigan

Devon welcomed a baby boy named Cooper back in 2021. The actor shares his adorable son with his fiancé Shannon, and regularly shares snaps of the adorable toddler on Instagram. Back in January, they celebrated his 2nd birthday with a post that read: "Happy Birthday to my best little dude. It’s hard to believe it’s been two amazing years already. I can’t wait to watch you learn and grow more this year. Everyday you make your Mammy and I so happy and proud."

© Instagram Devon Murray shares a toddler with his fiancee

Bonnie Wright – Ginny Weasley

Bonnie is set to welcome her first child with husband Andrew Lococo. She shared an exciting post announcing the happy news, writing: "We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Bonne Wright is expecting her first child

Afshan Azad – Padma Patil

Afshan welcomed a baby girl, Kyra, with her husband Nabil Kazi in July 2021. At the time, she wrote: "We’ve been in this ultimate bubble of love and awe of her since she joined us Earth-side last week. God has blessed us with the most perfect, beautiful precious gift, Allah Humma Barik." While Afshan keeps Kyra's face off social media, she regularly shares snaps of the youngster.

© Instagram Afshan welcomed a baby girl named Kyra. She starred in Harry Potter as Padma Patil

Scarlett Hefner – Pansy Parkinson

Scarlett is a mum of three, having welcomed a daughter, Betsy Rose back in 2020 and twin girls Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl in March 2022! Making the exciting announcement, her husband, political candidate Cooper Hefner told PEOPLE: "Scarlett and I are over the moon that our two daughters have joined us in the world. Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting. We are counting our blessings as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with."

© Instagram Scarlett is a mum of three and played Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter

Clémence Poésy– Fleur Delacour

Clémence played Fleur in The Goblet of Fire. As the part-Veela champion of Beauxbatons, she was the only woman to take part in the Triwizard Tournament. In real life, Clémence, 40, is a mum of three, and has three children. Her eldest son, Liam, was born in 2016, while her second and third were born in 2019 and 2021. However, she has kept their name and genders private.

Clemence is a mum of three

Oliver Phelps – George Weasley

Oliver has two daughters, Autumn and Emilia, with his wife Katy Humpage, but keeps their personal lives private.

© Oisin Keniry Oliver Phelps with his twin brother George

Katie Leung – Cho Chang

Katie has a baby son, Wolf, who she welcomed in October 2022. Sharing a snap of the adorable baby boy in January, she wrote: "Halloween baby Wolf wishes you all a HAPPY NEW YEAR! #mumlife #twomonthsold." She shared a snap of his wrist in May, adding: " Living for this fold #6monthsold."