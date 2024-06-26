Succession writer and director announced for HBO’s TV show adaptation: what we know so far

Fans of Harry Potter have been excited to find out that the planned HBO series finally has a showrunner and executive producer, and they both have seriously impressive resumes.

The new writer and director

It has been officially announced that Francesca Gardiner will be the showrunner and executive producer of the new show, while Mark Mylod will serve as executive producer as well as direct several episodes.

The pair have worked on some incredible shows, with Francesca having written for Succession, His Dark Materials and Killing Eve, while Mark’s credits include The Last of Us, Game of Thrones and Succession.

What do we know about the Harry Potter adaptation so far?

So what can we expect from the new show? The synopsis reads: “The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

J.K. Rowling tweeted about the news, writing: “I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team. Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations.”

Reactions so far

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: “Wait this team is actually really promising.” Another person added: “Perfect choices. Going to be very exciting.”

Cast members from the movie franchise have spoken about whether they would return for the adaptation, with Matthew Lewis saying that he “would not” turn his nose up at the opportunity.

He told People: “It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at… I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it.”

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content has promised fans "a faithful adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's book series. In a statement, he said: “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.”