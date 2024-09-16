Huw Edwards’ sentencing for accessing indecent images of children: latest updates

What will the sentencing be?
The court was previously told that the offended has a starting point of 12 months in prison, with his barrister claiming that there were mitigating factors and asking for a suspended sentence.
Huw's lawyer's statement
Speaking in court back in July, Huw's barrister Philip Evans KC said: "It is obvious to the court, I’m sure, that Mr Edwards was not just of good character, but of exceptional character… There’s no suggestion in this case that Mr Edwards has… in the traditional sense of the word, created any image of any sort. It is important also to remember for context that devices, Mr Edwards’ devices, have been seized, have been searched, and there’s nothing in those devices.
"It is only the images that are the subject of the charges that came via a WhatsApp chat. Mr Edwards did not keep any images, did not send any to anyone else and did not and has not sought similar images from anywhere else."
The charges
The former BBC newsreader has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.
A spokesperson from the Metropolitan police confirmed the news, saying: "Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.
"The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat. Edwards was arrested on November 8 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, June 26 following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service."
Huw Edwards arrives at court
Huw Edwards has arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children. He has pleaded guilty to the crime.