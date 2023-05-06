Huw Edwards: who is the newsreader's wife?

For those watching the coronation festivities at home, Huw Edwards is set to be on our screens all day as he discusses the historical day for King Charles and Queen Camilla. But how much do you know about the TV personality when the cameras are off? Find out more about his partner and family here…

Who is Huw Edwards' wife?

Huw Edwards, 61, is married to Vicky Flind, a television producer who has previously worked out shows including This Week, Peston and Britain's Next Prime Minister. The pair live in South London and share five children, all of whom are grown up. The couple share two sons, Dan, Sammy and Amos, and two daughters, Hannah and Rebecca.

Chatting to The Guardian about their youngsters, he said: "There’s a principle that your youngest child gets a far better crack of the whip than your eldest. All your anxieties and inexperience and cluelessness as a parent are taken out on your eldest child.

© Getty Huw Edwards with his son Daniel

"By the time you get to your youngest, in my case number five, you’re a brilliant parent. So if you could give a parent all the patience and knowledge that they would have with their second or third child or whatever to the first, that’s the one piece of advice I’d give."

Do Huw Edwards children speak Welsh?

He also opened up about speaking Welsh in the household, telling Wales Online: "For the most part English is the main language because my wife doesn't speak Welsh. I was able to concentrate a lot of time on my eldest two children who have got a good level of understanding in Welsh but the others less so.

© Getty Huw keeps his personal life very private

"Three of my sons are linguists actually and I've got a daughter who is a linguist. Their facility to speak, pronounce and understand, it's quite good but what you won't get is a fluent conversation… They talk frequently to my mum who is back in Llanelli and they are very aware of the heritage of my dad and the fact he was such a big figure in Welsh language culture and are very proud of that."

Huw Edwards home burglary

While the pair keep their personal life private, Huw did speak out back in 2019 after their home was burgled. Reassuring fans, he said: "Just for the record - following some misleading (shock!) press reports. Yes, we had a burglary. No, I didn’t chase the burglar. The police are dealing with it. It happened a month ago. We’re all fine."

