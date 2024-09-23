Dancing with the Stars season 33 premiere saw 12 celebrity hopefuls take to the dancefloor, but it was clear that Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader was particularly nervous, crossing her arms defensively while listening to judges feedback.

Former professional Chertyl Burke, however, has one piece of advice for Brooks to help her relax – "be goofy".

"Everyone's nervous, even the athletes who have competed at the Olympics, they were nervous, – it's really difficult to walk into a show that's been going on for 33 seasons, but I also think they had a really short period as far as training goes," Cheryl told HELLO!

© Eric McCandless Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko listen to the judges

In past seasons the hopefuls often had up to six weeks of training but this year many of them did not begin rehearsals until after the Good Morning America announcement two weeks prior.

Brooks has been paired with Gleb Savchenko.

© Eric McCandless Brooks and Gleb dance on the Dancing with the Stars season 33 premiere

On her iHeartRadio podcast, "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans," Cheryl had previously clocked Brooks nerves during her appearance on GMA, but she tells HELLO!: "If you've got a gorgeous couple competing, you better be goofy and balance it out. They're almost too beautiful."

"I think they both are very attracted to one another. I do think in the beginning it's like any relationship, it is the honeymoon phase and I already know that that will die sooner rather than later in general as it does," Cheryl continued, adding: "And I hope that they're able to get to work and, and stop the flirting."

The new season of Dancing With The Stars will be "spicy and feisty," judge Bruno Tonioli previously told HELLO! ahead of the season premiere.

"It is a very, very good cast – very spicy, very feisty. But it's a show that I always feel is the first time – you can never approach it with what has happened before because they're all so different," he shared.

© Eric McCandless Bruno has called this season 'fiery'

The celebrities for season 33 joining Brooks are Reginald VelJohnson, Eric Roberts, Anna Delvey, Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei, Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Jenn Tran, Phaedra Parks, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

There was be no elimination during week one but the judge's points and viewers' ratings will go towards the second week scores.