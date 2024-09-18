Julianne Hough's Dancing with the Stars fit features very unusual detail

Dancing with the Stars is back for its 33rd season, and host Julianne Hough stole the show in a gorgeous little black skirt with a very unusual detail.

Looking fresh and flirty, Julianne, 36, rocked a sheer black bodysuit which featured a high neckline and short sleeves, before adding an oversized bubble skirt by Alaia made of feathers. She paired the look with black stilettos, and she wore new short blonde bob in a sleek style.

© ABC Julianne Hough on Dancing with the Stars

She walked on to the stage with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, and the pair introduced their 12 celebrity contestants which includes Olympian Ilona Moher and actress Tori Spelling.

The opening number saw the professionals dancer perform an incredibly high-octane number to dance remix of Celine Dion's "I'm Alive".

The Bachelor's Joey Grazedei was the first performer of the night, and the contestants were asked to pick a song that they felt was their "personal anthem" to perform their first dance of the evening.

Joey's professional partner Jenna Jameson picked a cha-cha to Tyler Hubbard's "Dancing in the Country".

© ABC Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro host DWTS

The new season of Dancing With The Stars will be "spicy and feisty," judge Bruno Tonioli told HELLO! ahead of the season premiere.

"It is a very, very good cast – very spicy, very feisty. But it's a show that I always feel is the first time – you can never approach it with what has happened before because they're all so different," he shared. Alfonso Ribiero

"It's so exciting and I just can't wait… my mind is completely open, and I'm ready to be dazzled."

Judging Joey, Bruno teased the reality star, calling him a "cha-cha-charmer," and suggesting he needed to work on his hip movement.

The celebrities for season 33 of DWTS are Reginald VelJohnson, Brooks Nader, Eric Roberts, Anna Delvey, Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei, Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Jenn Tran, Phaedra Parks, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

There will be no elimination during week one but the judge's points and viewers' ratings will go towards the second week scores.