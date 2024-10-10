Grand Designs viewers in tears over 'best ever' house build - and it looks incredible

Grand Designs' latest episode has been met with widespread change. Kevin McCloud followed the journey of Kara and Jonny, a couple who had a budget of £380,000 to create a "functional, beautiful" accessible home.

The couple, who share two young children, Winnie and Isaac, are based near Bradford in Yorkshire. They faced a huge change three years earlier when Kara was diagnosed with MMO, a rare autoimmune disease that can cause damage to the nervous system and left her unable to walk - causing them to want to change their home as, and Kevin puts it, "transforms their lives".

WATCH: Kevin McCloud praises ‘magnificent' home on Grand Designs

Kara explained: "I want to have a beautiful home that works for me, that is functional. I want functionality and style to marry up and create a beautiful house for me and my family."

The house has a wildflower floor

The build was a huge success. Kevin called it "magnificent", adding: "All the zinc looks amazing… I think they've done such a beautiful job".

Kara and Jonny love their new home

The pair used zinc cladding with a wildflower roof, with the presenter calling it "as faultless, fresh chunk of 21st century Yorkshire, as rooted, proud and as hardworking as the couple who've built it". The tour of the home revealed that the couple had reused antique switches, and had a vintage bell system which both looked charming, but could also help Kara if she needed assistance. There is also a utility room and a small courtyard with a low washing line.

Kara explained: "We've designed what we want and we've made it work for us." The pair managed to make the home with a £400,000 budget.

Kevin McCloud was full of praise for the zinc cladded home

Taking to X fto discuss, one person posted: "Wonderful project on #granddesigns tonight, what a resilient soul Kara is with her battling Jonny beside her. I have a feeling they’ll never tire of those gorgeous, sweeping Yorkshire hill views - good luck to them in their lovely new zinc-clad (which I really liked) abode."

Another person added: "Don’t think I’ve ever shed a tear watching the reveal at the end (though perhaps for a sad event) - but there were definitely happy tears for this family. A beautiful home for beautiful people."

What did make of their fabulous home?

A third person added: "What a fabulous programme this evening #granddesigns. A wonderful couple,who despite everything, have made the most beautiful, accessible home. A wonderful couple who appreciate life and family. A heartwarming watch."

Speaking about the incredible house, Kara said: "It's because I've got a beautiful home and a beautiful husband. We've created something beautiful in the eye of the storm… A little work but it was worth it."