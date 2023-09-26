Dick and Angel Strawbridge share 'inspiring' Chateau update with fans: 'It's been so long'

Dick and Angel Strawbridge regularly keep their followers in the loop with the goings on at their beautiful Chateau and their recent garden update sparked a reaction among their fans on social media.

Posting on their official Instagram account, Dick Strawbridge, 64, could be heard in the background of the video as he showed off the sprawling garden and vegetable allotments at their home in France.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge - their love story

"Autumn has arrived this week, the leaks are in, got some leeks and some fennel," the father-of-four said. "Looking along the garden it's not looking bad at all, got some salad to eat. If you look at the beds, we've got pumpkins... melons. Autumn has arrived and it's absolutely stunning."

The impressive allotments prompted fans to take to the comments section and marvel at how "inspiring" it was to see how their crops were coming along, with others stating it had been "so long" since they last had an update.

One fan said excitedly: "Can't believe how this has come on… it was just a field!!!! You've worked so hard. I wish I could have some of your energy please."

A second added: "Thank you for sharing! Looks amazing. Thinking back to how it looked at the beginning and how you almost didn't get it because that piece had been 'sold' to developers."

A third wrote: "The transformation of your garden and the grounds of the Chateau have been fabulous to see!," as a fourth said: "Inspiration in abundance, all I have to do now is channel buckets of energy."

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick digging in the garden with their children Arthur and Dorothy

Meanwhile, the Strawbridges, who married in 2015, have been enjoying quality time together in recent weeks particularly over the summer period with their two children together, Arthur, 10, and Dorothy, eight.

Dick and his youngest son enjoyed a father-son day out at the rugby recently. Smiling for a selfie, the pair looked elated as they posed outside the stadium, while Dick wrote in the caption: "#TeamOfUs we're here!! Off in search of a beer!!"

© Escape to the Chateau Dick and Angel Strawbridge

The TV star and chef then shared another selfie moments later, adding: "Didn't take long! … It's a 0% for Arthur." Fans responded to the photo in the replies underneath Dick's post on X, previously known as Twitter. One person said: "Cheers boys. Enjoy the game!"

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared a stunning view of the Walled Garden at their French home

Dick also has two older children, James and Charlotte, from his first marriage to his wife Brigit Strawbridge Howard. His eldest, James, followed in his dad's footsteps and became a professional chef. Charlotte, meanwhile, also works as a photographer, which is evident from her amazing snaps on social media. But she's also a keen painter and musician.