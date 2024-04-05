Top TV picks to watch during this weekend’s April showers

Be it sunshine or little April showers, we’re celebrating the arrival of springtime with some feel-good, summery sunshine shows. From fantasy romps from the mind of Sally Wainwright to a big summer blowout in Palm Beach, to the latest addictive reality TV show, here are HELLO!’s TV team’s top show picks to enjoy over the weekend…

Renegade Nell

Watch on Disney+

As a Happy Valley fan, I had high hopes for its creator Sally Wainwright's new series, Renegade Nell. And while it couldn't be more different from the gritty and dark BBC police drama, this fun-filled romp did not disappoint.

WATCH: Renegade Nell stars Louisa Harland, Adrian Lester and Joely Richardson

Starring Derry Girls actress Louisa Harland, the story follows Nell Jackson, who after finding herself framed for murder becomes the most notorious outlaw of 18th-century England. Along with her two sisters, Roxy and George, Nell must use the supernatural powers granted to her by fairy-like mystical spirit Billy Blind to fight the evil forces conjured by the scheming Earl of Poynton, who is hatching a plot to bring down the Queen of England.

© Rekha Garton/Disney+ Frank Dillane as Isambard, Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia in Renegade Nell

While Louisa steals the show with her portrayal of the titular heroine, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Adrian Lester as Nell's terrifying nemesis, the Earl of Poynton. Not only is the family-friendly adventure series thrilling, but it's also very witty. This bingeable series is a delightful watch. - Nicky Morris, Senior TV Writer

Palm Royale

Watch on Apple TV+

A sun-soaked style fest, Palm Royale follows crafty social climber, Maxine Simmons, as she attempts to scheme her way to the top of Palm Beach's elite social circle. Set in 1969, I fell head over heels for the show's endless parade of retro fashion – think cashmere co-ords, OTT chiffon gowns, big bows and archival handbags from Gucci. Full disclaimer – if you're anything like me you might find yourself on Etsy and other vintage sites shopping for a whole new wardrobe after tuning in. Oops!

© Apple TV+ Kristen Wiig in Palm Springs

With a stellar cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin and Josh Lucas, this hair-raising and hilarious series is the kind of easy-breezy watch that'll lift your mood. And while she might be one of the most manipulative characters on TV right now, you can't help but root for anti-hero, Maxine. - Megan Bull, TV Writer

The Underdog: Josh Must Win

Watch on Channel 4

I tend to avoid most reality shows, only because I know that I will be swept up in them and just like that I’ve spent three days alone in my house feasting on MAFS Aus or Love Island - but I made an exception for The Underdog: Josh Must Win (after watching the Gogglebox gang watch it), and I have to say, it has a really cool, meta format that sets it apart from its competition - and I would highly recommend!

Josh Must Win is a feel-good reality show

So, what is it all about? While contestants think that they are competing in a reality show called ‘The Favourite’, where the most popular housemate wins the show, in reality, their every move is being watched by reality show experts Nick Grimshaw, Amber Gill, Pete Wicks and Vicky Pattison, who are all working behind the scenes to ensure that Josh, a quiet, unassuming member in a group of your classic influencer contestants, wins the whole thing - which will give all the contestants a share of the £100,000 prize pot.

It’s both very funny, and an interesting look at how reality shows are put together - and how stereotypes can surprise you - which definitely happens as the group begins to warm to Josh. So, will Josh win? You’ll have to watch and find out! - Emmy Griffiths, TV and Film Editor