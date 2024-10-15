Caddo Lake: viewers 'speechless' over 'wild' HBO movie - have you watched?

A hit HBO movie is set to premiere on Sky in the UK very soon - and it sounds like it is going to be a huge hit. Caddo Lake, which has already landed in the US, is produced by the king of plot twists M. Night Syhyamalan, and is set to land on Sky Cinema on 20 October.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "That second half of #CaddoLake? Whew HOLY [expletive]. The first half was world building but it was SO necessary. I'm really glad I watched this because OH MY GOODNESS!!"

WATCH: Caddo Lake stars Dylan O’Brien and Eliza Scanlan

Another person wrote: "Stop what you’re doing right now and watch #CaddoLake on Max. It is one of the best horror/thrillers I’ve seen all year, and the twist is wild." A third person added: "#CaddoLake was so good! Mind-blowing!!!

"I don’t want to spoil things but the writers, producers, directors have done it smoothly, like I cannot tell how intertwined it was but I recommend it! Finally, a v great movie after a while!"

© Warner Bros The movie will be released in the UK on 20 October

Another person wrote: "It’s been a while since a movie had me speechless and so invested. My god this was so good," while another wrote: "An interesting movie that is a bit more ambitious than it is capable of achieving. A bit underbaked. The final act is well done and intriguing. However, the first two acts are convoluted and very boring. Dylan O'Brian and Eliza Scanlen are very good."

© Warner Bros Fans have been full of praise over Caddo Lake

So what is Caddo Lake all about? Starring Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien and Little Women actress Eliza Scanlen, the official synopsis reads: "When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history."

The story was inspired by filmmakers Celine Held and Logan George, who saw a photograph of the real Caddo Lake, leading them to visit the cypress forest on the border of Texas and Louisiana.