House of the Dragon fans left furious at ending - as HBO shares sneak peek of new spin-off

House of the Dragon season two left fans fuming after the finale concluded without delivering the highly-anticipated action. The episode, which aired in the US on Sunday, saw Daemon return to Rhaenyra with an impressive army, while Alicent also visited her to promise her safe passage into King's Landing to claim her rightful place as Queen in order to save her daughter, Helaena, from riding into battle.
However, fans were less than impressed as the show had been teasing huge battle scenes between the two Targaryen factions as Prince Aemond attempted to force his sister to fight as a dragonrider by his side, while Criston Cole prepared himself for battle, and the Stark army marched south to support Rhaenyra's claim. Meanwhile, the show also ended before Rhaena, who h
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "That season of house of the dragon could’ve been an email," while another added: "I’m tired of things being put into motion. BE IN MOTION." A third person added: "Rhaena’s been tracking this damn dragon all season and I don’t get to see her claim it?! Ryan Condal when I catch you!"
Others were more negative, with one posting: "Well, that was probably one of the most underwhelming season finales I’ve ever watched." Another fan added: "We all just watched a 66 minute trailer for S3."
However, the feedback for the episode wasn't all negative, as fans were delighted to see a throwback to Game of Thrones. During the finale, Daemon has a prophecy about the Prince who was Promised, and sees Daenerys Targaryen after her dragons had just hatched. One person posted: "SO DANY IS IN FACT, THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED??? Now I’m mad about season 8, all over again."
Another person exclaimed: "DAENERYS IN THE PROPHECY OF ICE AND FIRE!!! SHE IS THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED!"
The US streaming platform Max also gave fans of the show an extra thrill following hte finale by sharing the first teaser for a new Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
The synopsis reads: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones. Two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."
The series is an adaptation of George RR Martin's series The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and Mystery Knight, and will reportedly have a three-season run. Sign us up!