Skip to main contentSkip to footer
House of the Dragon fans left furious at ending - as HBO shares sneak peek of new spin-off
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover film© HBO

House of the Dragon fans left furious at ending - as HBO shares sneak peek of new spin-off

What did you make of the HOTD season two finale?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

House of the Dragon season two left fans fuming after the finale concluded without delivering the highly-anticipated action. The episode, which aired in the US on Sunday, saw Daemon return to Rhaenyra with an impressive army, while Alicent also visited her to promise her safe passage into King's Landing to claim her rightful place as Queen in order to save her daughter, Helaena, from riding into battle. 

However, fans were less than impressed as the show had been teasing huge battle scenes between the two Targaryen factions as Prince Aemond attempted to force his sister to fight as a dragonrider by his side, while Criston Cole prepared himself for battle, and the Stark army marched south to support Rhaenyra's claim. Meanwhile, the show also ended before Rhaena, who h

WATCH: First look at A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "That season of house of the dragon could’ve been an email," while another added: "I’m tired of things being put into motion. BE IN MOTION." A third person added: "Rhaena’s been tracking this damn dragon all season and I don’t get to see her claim it?! Ryan Condal when I catch you!" 

Fans were left divided by the season finale © HBO
Fans were left divided by the season finale

Others were more negative, with one posting: "Well, that was probably one of the most underwhelming season finales I’ve ever watched." Another fan added: "We all just watched a 66 minute trailer for S3." 

Hugh the Hammer claims Vermithor in House of the Dragon© HBO
Hugh the Hammer claims Vermithor in House of the Dragon

However, the feedback for the episode wasn't all negative, as fans were delighted to see a throwback to Game of Thrones. During the finale, Daemon has a prophecy about the Prince who was Promised, and sees Daenerys Targaryen after her dragons had just hatched. One person posted: "SO DANY IS IN FACT, THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED??? Now I’m mad about season 8, all over again." 

The dragons and their riders in House of the Dragon

Meet the dragons of House of the Dragon© HBO
Meet the dragons of House of the Dragon

Team Black

Syrax - Rhaenyra Targaryen
Caraxes - Daemon Targaryen
Vermax - Jacaerys Velaryon
Moondancer - Baela Targaryen
Tyraxes - Joffrey Velaryon

Vermithor - Hugh Hammer
Silverwing - Ulf White
Seasmoke - Addam of Hull

Arrax (deceased), Lucerys Velaryon
Meleys (deceased), Rhaenys Velaryon

Team Green 

Vhagar - Aemond Targaryen
Sunfyre - Aegon Targaryen
Morghul - Jaehaera Targaryen
Tessarion - Daeron Targaryen
Dreamfyre - Helaena Targaryen

Unclaimed

Stormcloud - no rider
Sheepstealer - no rider
The Cannibal - no rider
The Grey Ghost - no rider

Another person exclaimed: "DAENERYS IN THE PROPHECY OF ICE AND FIRE!!! SHE IS THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED!" 

Prince Aemond in HOTD© HBO
Prince Aemond in HOTD

The US streaming platform Max also gave fans of the show an extra thrill following hte finale by sharing the first teaser for a new Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The synopsis reads: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones. Two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends." 

Alicent and Aemond have a difficult relationship in HOTD
Alicent turns on Team Green

The series is an adaptation of George RR Martin's series The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and Mystery Knight, and will reportedly have a three-season run. Sign us up! 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More