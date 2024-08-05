House of the Dragon fans left furious at ending - as HBO shares sneak peek of new spin-off

House of the Dragon season two left fans fuming after the finale concluded without delivering the highly-anticipated action. The episode, which aired in the US on Sunday, saw Daemon return to Rhaenyra with an impressive army, while Alicent also visited her to promise her safe passage into King's Landing to claim her rightful place as Queen in order to save her daughter, Helaena, from riding into battle.

However, fans were less than impressed as the show had been teasing huge battle scenes between the two Targaryen factions as Prince Aemond attempted to force his sister to fight as a dragonrider by his side, while Criston Cole prepared himself for battle, and the Stark army marched south to support Rhaenyra's claim. Meanwhile, the show also ended before Rhaena, who h

WATCH: First look at A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "That season of house of the dragon could’ve been an email," while another added: "I’m tired of things being put into motion. BE IN MOTION." A third person added: "Rhaena’s been tracking this damn dragon all season and I don’t get to see her claim it?! Ryan Condal when I catch you!"

© HBO Fans were left divided by the season finale

Others were more negative, with one posting: "Well, that was probably one of the most underwhelming season finales I’ve ever watched." Another fan added: "We all just watched a 66 minute trailer for S3."

© HBO Hugh the Hammer claims Vermithor in House of the Dragon

However, the feedback for the episode wasn't all negative, as fans were delighted to see a throwback to Game of Thrones. During the finale, Daemon has a prophecy about the Prince who was Promised, and sees Daenerys Targaryen after her dragons had just hatched. One person posted: "SO DANY IS IN FACT, THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED??? Now I’m mad about season 8, all over again."

The dragons and their riders in House of the Dragon © HBO Meet the dragons of House of the Dragon Team Black Syrax - Rhaenyra Targaryen

Caraxes - Daemon Targaryen

Vermax - Jacaerys Velaryon

Moondancer - Baela Targaryen

Tyraxes - Joffrey Velaryon Vermithor - Hugh Hammer

Silverwing - Ulf White

Seasmoke - Addam of Hull Arrax (deceased), Lucerys Velaryon

Meleys (deceased), Rhaenys Velaryon Team Green Vhagar - Aemond Targaryen

Sunfyre - Aegon Targaryen

Morghul - Jaehaera Targaryen

Tessarion - Daeron Targaryen

Dreamfyre - Helaena Targaryen Unclaimed Stormcloud - no rider

Sheepstealer - no rider

The Cannibal - no rider

The Grey Ghost - no rider

Another person exclaimed: "DAENERYS IN THE PROPHECY OF ICE AND FIRE!!! SHE IS THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED!"

© HBO Prince Aemond in HOTD

The US streaming platform Max also gave fans of the show an extra thrill following hte finale by sharing the first teaser for a new Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The synopsis reads: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones. Two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Alicent turns on Team Green

The series is an adaptation of George RR Martin's series The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and Mystery Knight, and will reportedly have a three-season run. Sign us up!