The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal sobs in season two sneak peek

The Last of Us was such a smash hit last year that fans have been eagerly awaiting any update on season two - and it's finally here! HBO has shared a first look at the second season, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as unlikely friends in a zombie apocalypse.

Based on the best selling video games, season one concluded - and spoiler alert for those who have yet to watch it - with Pedro's character Joel saving young Ellie from being killed at the hands of the Fireflies, a group of people who believed that Ellie was the key to the cure, and wanted to remove her brain.

WATCH: The Last of Us season two sneak peek

Upon saving her, he lies about what happened to her, saying that there was an ambush and he managed to get her away. However, he actually massacred the group to save Ellie - knowing that she would sacrifice herself if she believed that she was humanity's only hope of a cure.

In the trailer, Joel's actions have clearly had an impact on his relationship with Ellie, as Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara can be seen quizzing him on Ellie, asking: "Did you hurt her?" When he says he didn't, she asks: "Then what? What did you do?" To which he replies: "I saved her."

The footage also shows a host of new characters, as well as a clip of Ellie screaming. Taking to the YouTube comment section to discuss, one person wrote: "That quick shot of Ellie screaming/crying gave me chills. I’m wondering if it’s a ptsd flashback she had."

Another person added: "I don’t know if I will be emotionally ready for that one scene we all know, but I am so ready for the coming season and the season after." A third person wrote: "S2’s already looking chaotic, sad it’s only 7 episodes. Can’t wait!"

Season two will of course see Pedro and Bella return as Joel and Ellie, while Gabriel Luna and Rutine Wesley also return as Tommy and Maria respectively. Following that, the show has plenty of new faces, including Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

The show was a huge hit for HBO, and was the most-watched debut season of a series ever. Season two will kick off in 2025 - so watch this space!