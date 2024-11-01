What happened to Megan Thee Stallion's mother and grandmother?

Megan Thee Stallion is in the news after the release of her new Amazon Prime documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.

The powerful new documentary takes fans inside her rise to fame over the last few years as she was also navigating grief in her personal life. Her beloved mother died in 2019, and two weeks later her great-grandmother, who had also been a caregiver for Megan died.

© Amy Sussman Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words"

Here is all we know about Megan's relationship with the pair:

Megan – real name Megan Pete –was raised by her mom Holly in Houston, where Holly, known by her stage name Holly-Wood, was a rapper and took her daughter into the recording studio each day.

Holly encouraged Megan's own talents, although insisted she did not pursue a career in the industry until she was 21.

© Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion as a young girl with her mom Holly

"I knew I wanted to be a rapper when I was, like, 5. My mom was a rapper. I would go to the studio with her, and that definitely showed me I can do this, I wanna do this," she told Essence in 2019.

Megan's father was in prison during her childhood and died when she was 15.

Megan studied at Prairie View A&M University, but as her online rap battles went viral, she left to pursue her career; she later returned to school and graduated from Texas Southern University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in health administration.

Watch the Prime Video trailer for Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words documentary

In the documentary, Megan revealed that she was the one who had to make the decision to turn off her mother's life support machine; Holly had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and was having "back-to-back seizures".

She died at the age of 47. She was also Megan's manager.

© Prime Video Megan Thee Stallion sits on a couch on Prime Video documentary

"They had to put her under. She was just brain dead. So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital. I just was praying that she could shake back from it," the musician recalled.

"Once I realized she wasn’t coming back, I was just like, 'Damn, I can't keep her like this.' Because I know she wouldn’t have wanted to stay like this. So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day."

She announced the news on Instagram in a now-delete post which read: "The best mom in the whole world. The strongest woman on the planet. I can’t even put complete sentences together rn RIP mama."

© Monica Schipper Megan Thee Stallion accepts an award onstage during Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards

"My mom and (late great-grandmother) filled me with self-love and determination,” she said during her Glamour Women of the Year award speech in 2021. "Because of them, I never felt unworthy of my success and my womanhood. Because of them, I’ve learned to be competitive with myself and that other women don’t need to lose for me to win."

In 2022, during an Apple Music conversation, she revealed how her mom and great-grandmother's passing had not gotten any easier, and that it still hadn't clicked that she didn't have anyone to go to for advice.

© Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion sits with her mom Holly on a piano bench

"I didn’t even have to think about too many things when my mama was with me," Megan told Nadeska and Ebro .

"I feel like it’s just recently that it's clicking to me. 'Who can I ask anything to?' Because I still don't want to put people in my business," she explained.

"When I’m going through something personal, I’m like, 'I just got to pray.' Because I don’t even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?"