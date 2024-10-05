30 greatest all-time TV kisses, ranked

Nothing beats a good TV kiss, especially when fans have been waiting for years for their favourites to finally stop messing around and share a good smooch! With Nobody Wants This currently trending because of Joanne and Noah's stupendous first kiss — which will go down in the TV show kissing hall of fame — we have ranked TV's all-time greatest smooches. From Seth and Summer's Spider-Man pastiche to Jess and Nick's passionate apartment kiss, here are the greatest kisses…
30. Colin and Penelope - Bridgerton
Yes Penelope had to low-key beg Colin into him giving her her first snog, but what we love about Colin and Penelope's first kiss is that Colin was INTO it. So much so that it really kicked off the 'friends-to-lovers' trope of Bridgerton season 3 - and we're here for it!
29. Daenerys and Jon Snow - Game of Thrones
While things might not have worked out between these two — and that is putting it very lightly — Daenerys and Jon's romance was inevitable from the moment they set eyes on one another, so no one was shocked (but everyone was delighted) when it was finally revealed that they were making out in Daenerys' cabin. Sure, it turned out that they are aunt and nephew — but let's just forget about that for the sake of this list.
28. Daphne and Simon - Bridgerton
A scene so powerful that it sparked a musical that sparked a lawsuit, Daphne and Simon's "I burn for you" kiss was arguably what put Netflix's period drama on the map. As one person put it: "Simon’s actor is quite frankly the most beautiful man I have ever seen in my life."
27. Chuck and Blair - Gossip Girl
From this moment, season one, episode seven, we knew that Chuck and Blair were endgame. Unfortunately, it took many more seasons for Chuck to sort himself out — and a brief liaison with a European prince for Blair — before they were together once and for all. But we'll always have season one!
26. Castle and Beckett - Castle
After three years of build-up and will-they-won’t-they, the pair finally shared a smooch in season 3, episode 13 — but all as a ruse to take down a perp. However, you can’t tell us that they weren’t feeling some feelings here! Speaking about the moment on YouTube, one person wrote: "It's been like four years and I still burst into flames watching this."
25. Catherine and Peter - The Great
Season two, episode nine. Thank us later. After successfully staging a coup against her idiot emperor husband, who responds by promptly killing her lover, Catherine and Peter's chemistry was too great to be weighed down by things like coups and murder — and the pair got back together, all thanks to "alchemy", as Catherine puts it!
24. Damon and Elena - The Vampire Diaries
Is this television’s ultimate love triangle? While we loved Elena with Stefan, her relationship with Damon just hit different. Maybe it was Florence and the Machine's "Never Let Me Go" soundtrack for the moment, or maybe it was because of Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev's real-life relationship — because you just can’t fake that kind of chemistry!
23. Kate and Lucy - NCIS Hawaii
There’s a good reason that Kate and Lucy have such a huge fanbase. Their relationship was one of the best things about NCIS Hawaii, and it all started in season one, episode one after the enemies-to-lovers trope concluded very quickly, leading to the pair falling wildly in love.
22. Charlotte and George - Queen Charlotte
After some confusion between the pair in episode one (with Charlotte requesting that George help her climb over a wall to escape their impending marriage), episode two saw love grow between the pair as they shared a steamy kiss in their quarters. Speaking about the moment, one person commented: "It’s so rare to get scenes in a movie where it actually feels like love between the characters."
21. Jane and Guildford - My Lady Jane
These two had amazing chemistry on the shockingly cancelled Prime Video show, and we have to applaud the two leads, Emily Bader and Edward Blueme, for their research. They studied Pride and Prejudice in the behind-the-scenes footage to get their onscreen sparkle just right. While these two have many great kissing moments, we love the passionate kiss just after they’ve helped each other take down a group of bandits. 10/10, no notes.
20. Santana and Brittany - Glee
As the YouTube comments say, "This is definitely their best kiss," and we’re inclined to agree! In season five, Brittany made her feelings towards Santana and their future together absolutely clear — and we loved to see her taking charge!
19. Mary and Matthew - Downton Abbey
In prime Mary fashion, the eldest Crawley daughter only made her move with Matthew after she thought he had his eye on Sybil after saving her at a political rally — but you know what, that's classic Mary!
As such, their impromptu dining room moment couldn’t have been more perfect — and quintessentially British. For instance, "Oh Matthew, what am I always telling you? You must pay no attention to the things I say." Of course, Matthew being the choice romantic, immediately proposed — if only it had ended there!
18. Seth and Summer - The OC
Although Seth and Summer kissing on top of the kissing booth was a big moment for the couple, with Summer finally admitting to the world that she was dating Orange County's hottest nerd, nothing will quite compare to the Spider-Man pastiche where Summer gives Seth an upside-down snog in the rain.
17. Buffy and Spike - Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy and Spike might have had a slightly problematic relationship — but no one can deny that they had some good make-out sessions. Our favourite has to be the Once More, with Feeling musical kiss. Maybe because we’d already had the world’s greatest episode, and this was the cherry on top.
16. Leslie and Ben - Parks and Recreation
The beginning of one of television’s favourite couples, Ben and Leslie finally sharing a kiss despite everything stacked against them was amazing payoff for fans. With the pair deciding that it just wasn’t worth the risk to pursue a romantic relationship because of their jobs, Ben finally couldn’t resist — and with Leslie’s "uh-oh" we knew that this was going to be endgame for the pair!
15. Ruby and James - Maxton Hall
A classic romance where poor, smart girl and rich, misunderstood boy meet, clash, then ultimately fall in love — and we lap it up every time. After James cruelly breaks up with Ruby after his dad threatens her, the pair make it up by having a fantastic make-out session.
14. Daphne and Niles - Frasier
An iconic love story. Who can forget the pair’s kiss in Moon Dance? Now excuse us while we go and watch Diles compilations on YouTube!
13. Rogue and the Doctor - Doctor Who
In a groundbreaking moment in the hit sci-fi show, the Doctor shares a passionate kiss with Rogue, a dashing fellow time traveller — moments before Rogue sacrifices himself to save the Doctor's assistant Ruby’s life.
With Rogue telling the Doctor to find him — despite being lost in space and time — we don’t think it’ll be the last we see of him either! See you for the next snog, Rogue!
12. Haley and Nathan - One Tree Hill
These two love a good kiss in the rain, but nothing compares to the first one. The pair finally got together after squabbling over Nathan’s relationship with Peyton. Nathan tells Haley he loves her, lets go of all his pride, tells her he’s sorry — and Haley’s here for it!
11. David and Patrick - Schitt’s Creek
In the season three finale, David took the leap and finally gave sweet Patrick the kiss that left countless viewers absolutely obsessed with their relationship for the remainder of the show — especially when Patrick thanked David for "making that happen" after revealing that he had never kissed a guy before. What’s extra lovely about this moment is that it also showed David — a chronically self-critical overthinker — finally having the confidence to make a move. And we love to see it.
10. Kate and Anthony - Bridgerton
Seriously, what was in the water with season two? Kate and Anthony's enemies-to-lovers relationship was so steamy that, even with Kate saying goodbye to Anthony in a church in episode six, they ended up doing some serious making out — and the look they give one another at the end says it all; there is really no going back for them after that kiss!
9. Connell and Marianne - Normal People
While Normal People was famously a very risqué show, with Marianne and Connell’s attraction to one another and their sexual relationship being key parts of the story, the show also had plenty of romantic kissing scenes.
Our favourite has to be at the New Year’s Eve party when, in front of all his friends who he once hid his relationship with Marianne from, Connell kisses her proudly. Growth! It doesn’t hurt that it was a very romantic, hand-on-the-face kiss either.
8. Kurt and Blaine - Glee
After plenty of time watching Kurt absolutely pine over his hot fellow Warbler Blaine, it was very gratifying to see Blaine make the first move and fall head over heels in love with Kurt after his rendition of Blackbird — with what was a very good smooch indeed!
7. Nick and Charlie - Heartstopper
After three episodes of Charlie — and the viewers — wondering whether Nick actually had a bit of a crush on his new bestie or if their friendship was simply just friendship, their first kiss — complete with animated lightning bolts and swirling leaves — was a seriously sweet moment and a gamechanger for young people seeing themselves represented in a positive LGBTQIA+ show.
6. Ross and Rachel - Friends
We weren’t remotely surprised when we heard that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were crushing on each other "hard" in the early days of filming Friends, because you just can’t fake this kind of chemistry!
While we love their first-ever kiss at the coffee shop, our favourite has to be the moment when Rachel finally forgives Ross for his pros and cons list in season 2, episode 14, and the pair get together for real after she watches an old prom video where he misses out on taking her to the prom. Maybe it’s the fact that the other friends are watching on, delighted, with Chandler giving Joey an excited punch while Phoebe celebrates her theory about lobsters — but we love this sweet moment!
5. Dexter and Emma - One Day
Paris! Tears! The fake tonsillitis! Dexter and Emma finally getting together with no distractions, once and for all, was a perfect moment in this Netflix miniseries — and the moment felt so well-earned after almost an entire season of character development and, frankly, watching these two pine for one another at different times in their lives. Let’s just pretend it all finished with episode 12 and close our laptops, shall we? No need to watch any further!
4. Tim and Dawn - The Office UK
We’re not crying, you are. Tim and Dawn finally — at long last — sharing a kiss is simply perfect in the Christmas special, and overall last-ever episode of the beloved sitcom, after Dawn realises that she is with the wrong man and returns to the work Christmas party to finally give Tim a long-awaited smooch.
Everything from Yazoo’s Only You music choice to her quiet, "Not anymore," response to Gareth warning Tim about her fiancé, to David Brent’s small smile to the camera — all make the moment simply perfect.
3. Joanne and Noah - Nobody Wants This
New on the scene, but already a hall of famer, everyone is talking about Joanne and Noah's first kiss on the show in episode three. Speaking about it in an interview with MTV, Kirsten Bell said that the script note for the moment was "They experience the world’s greatest kiss."
She explained: "We just took our time. I wasn’t prepared for Adam to put his hands on my face, as he did with so many of the kisses. And I remember audibly hearing all of the women, and some men, at video village, gasp. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to work.’"
2. Fleabag and Hot Priest - Fleabag
Where do we even start? Could it be their passionate snog at Dad and Stepmum’s wedding? Or the infamous "kneel" scene where the pair start making out in church? While either of these smooches could easily come out on top, we have to say our number one is when Hot Priest realises that they are going to have sex in season two, episode five, and finally gives in to the idea that he is definitely in love with Fleabag. Time for a rewatch, perhaps…
1. Jess and Nick - New Girl
The all-time champions, fans weren’t forgetting Nick and Jess' passionate moment in a hurry. The pair had been brimming with tension until the moment finally happened in season two, episode 15, much to the squealing delight of fans.
The clip regularly resurfaces on social media as an iconic moment of the show — so much so that Jake Johnson, who plays Nick, spoke about the behind-the-scenes of the moment. In an online interview, he explained: "[New Girl creator] Elizabeth Meriwether pulled me aside and said, ‘Just don’t kiss her soft, kiss her like a man,’ and I said, ‘I don’t need notes on how to kiss a woman, Liz.’" Turns out he didn’t need any notes. Well done, Jake!