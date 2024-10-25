Line of Duty stars reunite for return to major show - get the details

Line of Duty star Martin Compston is returning for the second season of the hit Prime Video series The Rig - and the first look photos are finally here! The highly-anticipated thriller has a seriously impressive cast, including Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Mark Addy, Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire and The Queen's Gambit's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd. The show is also a reunion for Martin with his Line of Duty co-star Rochenda Sandall.

The second season is set to land on the streaming platform in January 2025 - but what can you expect? The synopsis reads: "Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

WATCH: Martin Compston talks Line of Duty rumoured miniseries

"Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean."

The show is set to explore themes including the past, present and future of the planet - while looking at ocean technology - including deep sea mining. Speaking about the show, creator David Macpherson said: "The deep ocean contains over 95% of the life-supporting space on our planet and we still explore it with candle light. We have no idea how much more there is to see."

The Rig is returning for season two

Speaking to Press and Journal about filming, Martin said: "It’s a great setting for a drama – just the tension and the claustrophobia. If you don’t like someone on that rig, you’re going to see them several times a day.

"You’re out there and you’re stuck together, and I think, with the paranoia when you’re cut off, people can turn on each other pretty quick. It all becomes its own little society."

Rochenda Sandall stars in The Rig season 2

Fans have been excited for season two, with one writing: "Just finished #TheRig on @PrimeVideo and it's the closest I've come to yelling at the TV due to a season-end cliffhanger in a long, LONG time. Season 2 asap, please." Another person added: "This is brilliant news. Can’t wait to see where @martin_compston @emilyhampshire #iainglen are heading. Very exciting."