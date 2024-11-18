Wolf Hall fans make same comment after 'devastating' episode two

Wolf Hall has received an amazing response from viewers since returning for season two - and fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss Sunday night's episode.

The episode saw Mark Rylance's Thomas Cromwell struggle to accept Wolsey's daughter Dorothea's damning opinion of him. Thomas meets Dorothea at a convent to offer her a comfortable life following the dissolution of monasteries. However, despite his offers to keep her safe and find her a husband, Dorothea furiously rebukes his offers, telling him that he betrayed her father.

WATCH: Mark Rylance stars in the BBC’s Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Since Thomas' allegiance was always to Wolsey, who he still imagines to offer him guidance and advice within the Tudor court, Thomas is utterly devastated by Dorothea's remarks and openly sobs in a passageway after leaving her.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: Mark Rylance is incredible #WolfHall is the best drama I've watched this year! I love everything about it." Another fan added: "The scene where the ever-inscrutable and emotionally controlled Cromwell breaks down into crumpled pain at the thought of betraying Wolsey was exquisite. Mark Rylance is extraordinary."

Mark Rylance's performance has been widely praised

A third person wrote: "What a glorious second episode of #WolfHall. I wanted to reach in and hug Cromwell at the end," while another posted: "I am not sure this would have been quite the same without the magnificence of Mark Rylance."

Mark wasn't the only actor praised in the series, as fans also discussed Lilit Lesser, who plays Henry VIII's daughter Lady Mary. After accepting her father as the head of the Church of England despite her strict Catholic faith in order to resume her life at court, she has a long conversation with Thomas Cromwell where she reveals her belief that she will never have children.

Thomas was accused of betraying Wolsey

One fan tweeted: "Lilit Lesser as Princess Mary nearly broke my heart tonight when she said she wanted a child. Her humility & stillness, seeing only darkness ahead; almost like a fallen bird waiting to die. What a tragedy for a once bright, hopeful & beloved child. All human life is in #WolfHall."

In reality, Mary - who became the Queen of England following her brother's death in 1553 - never had any children, with the line of succession moving to her sister, Elizabeth I. Meanwhile, Thomas Cromwell was executed in 1540 on counts of treason.