Death in Paradise: everything you need to know about the Christmas special

Don Gilet will make his big debut in Death in Paradise this December.

Poised to appear as DI Mervin Wilson, the actor is heading to the Caribbean this Christmas, where he'll rub shoulders with returning favourites, including Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine) and DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson).

© BBC / Lou Denim Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson

With the festive special just around the corner, we've created a guide to Guadeloupe's latest murder mystery. From the plot to the release date and an impressive roster of guest stars, here's what we know…

What's the Christmas special about?

An official synopsis has been released for the episode. It reads: "We're back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new detective inspector in tow.

© BBC/ Lou Denim DI Mervin will investigate the murder of three unconnected men, who were all dressed as Santa Claus

"Londoner Mervin Wilson ruffles some feathers as he clashes with the island's way of life. But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet: three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they're dressed as Santa Claus, and seemingly all shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.

"As Mervin wrangles this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss's unusual working methods. And Dwayne's Christmas with his father doesn't exactly go to plan…"

© BBC Ralf Little will not appear, following his departure from the series in March

Following Ralf Little's departure in spring, the Christmas special will set up the new dynamic between DI Mervin and his fellow officers, which will continue into season 15.

When can fans tune in?

Currently, we know that the Christmas special will air in December, although a specific release date is yet to be confirmed by the BBC. Last year, it premiered on Boxing Day, so perhaps the 2024 version will follow suit.

Meet this year's guest stars

Death in Paradise is never short of guest stars. This year, fans will get to watch Jim Howick (Ghosts), Angela Griffin (The Wives), Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth), Steven Hartley (Happy Valley), Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell) and Dex Lee (Doctors) on the island of Saint Marie.

© BBC Angela Griffin is slated to star

In first-look photos for the episode, Steven Hartley and Marcus Brigstocke are both dressed as Santa Claus. With the plot synopsis in mind, it looks like they could be two of the episode's three murder victims. Look like we'll have to wait and find out…

© BBC Steven Hartley and Marcus Brigstocke in the Christmas special

When can fans watch season 15?

The Christmas special will introduce DI Mervin Wilson ahead of season 15. Details surrounding the latest instalment remain limited, apart from the fact that it'll debut in 2025.