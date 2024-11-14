Downton Abbey stars reunite in BBC's newest Jane Austen adaptation

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a fan in possession of a Jane Austen novel, must be in want of more book-to-screen adaptations. Gifting fans with a brand new period drama, the BBC has answered our prayers and released new photos from Miss Austen, starring Line of Duty's Keeley Hawes.

© BBC Keeley Hawes leads the cast as Cassandra Austen

Slated for release in 2025, the four-part drama has been adapted from Gill Hornby's best-selling novel, which imagines the life of literary mystery, Cassandra Austen – Jane Austen's beloved older sister, who famously burned her letters.

Billed as a "heart-breaking story of sisterly love," the series may not be a direct adaptation of a Jane Austen book, but Cassandra is described as being just as captivating as any other Austen heroine.

© BBC Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie portrays Isabella Fowle

Joining Keeley in the drama, fans can expect an on-screen reunion between Downton Abbey stars Rose Leslie, Phyllis Logan and Kevin McNally.

Rounding out the cast, Synnøve Karlsen (Last Night in Soho, Clique), Patsy Ferran (Living, Hot Milk), Max Irons (Condor, The Wife), Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder, Foundation), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton, Sweetpea), Liv Hill (The Serpent Queen, Elizabeth Is Missing), Jessica Hynes (Life After Life, Years and Years), and Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Nest) also star.

According to the official synopsis: "The drama begins in 1830, many years after Jane has died. Cassandra (Keeley Hawes) rushes to visit Isabella (Rose Leslie), the niece of her long-dead fiancé, who is about to lose her home following her father's death.

"Cassandra is ostensibly there to help Isabella, but her real motive is to find a hidden bundle of private letters which, in the wrong hands, she fears could destroy Jane's reputation. On discovering them, Cassandra is overwhelmed as she is transported back to her youth.

© BBC Phyllis Logan also stars

"In flashbacks, we meet Young Cassy (Synnøve Karlsen) and Jane (Patsy Ferran) as they navigate the romantic infatuations, family feuds and dashed hopes which shaped their lives, and laid the foundations for Jane's unforgettable stories.

"Cassandra's re-evaluation of her past eventually leads her to realise how blind she has been to the real cause of Isabella's heartache and distress. Finding a way to guide Isabella towards true happiness, Cassandra is finally able to understand and celebrate the sacrifices she chose to make for her brilliant sister, Jane."

© BBC The series is slated to premiere in 2025

Production for the series wrapped earlier this year, and was directed by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Aisling Walsh (Maudie, Elizabeth is Missing). When the drama officially debuts next year, it will mark 250 years since Jane Austen's birth.