Wolf Hall: did Thomas Cromwell really have an illegitimate daughter?

The latest episode of Wolf Hall left even Thomas Cromwell speechless when he appeared to met his grown-up daughter whom he never knew existed. In the show, he clearly appears to know the girl's mother, with Hilary Mantel's novel alluding that they had been in a relationship. But how much of it is true?

In the final scene of episode three, Thomas is visited by a young woman named Jenneke, who visited and waited out of his home twice until he was able to see her. Noticing that she had been there for two days, he invites her in, apologising for her long wait.

After discovering that she has visited Stephen Vaughan's household in Antwerp, where he once stayed, he welcomes her to his home. She speaks about her mother, Anselma, who Thomas is clearly very familiar with.

When he asks her about her mother, she tells him: "I know the gentleman you mean, my mother married him after I was born." Thomas replies: "So he's not your father?" to which she says: "No. You are. Look at me, do you not see yourself?" while Thomas looks on, shocked. So did this really happen?

In short, yes. Thomas did indeed have an illegitimate daughter who records show was born in 1530 and died in 1580. However, her name was Jane, not Jenneke. Since the episode is set in 1536, Jane would have been a six-year-old child at the time, while Jenneke is a young woman in the show - so it appears that some licence was taken in the story - especially as very little is known about his real-life daughter.

According to the novels' late author: "Cromwell had an illegitimate daughter, and beyond the fact that she existed, we know very little about her. She comes briefly into the records, in an incredibly obscure way—she's in the archives of the county of Chester."

There is no evidence that Thomas' daughter was born in Antwerp, or who her true mother was. In fact, historians have suggested that Jane could be the daughter of one of the household servants Elizabeth Gregory, who was left a large amount in Thomas' will.

While we don't know much about Jane, we do know that she accompanied her older brother Gregory and his wife to Leeds Castles in Kent, and that Thomas paid for her clothing and expenses. She died aged 50.

Henry also had two daughters with his wife, Elizabeth Wyckes, named Alice and Grace. Tragically, Elizabeth and the two girls all died in 1529 from the sweating sickness, leaving just his son, Gregory, who lived into adulthood but died of the sweating sickness himself 11 years after his father's death in 1540. Thomas never remarried.