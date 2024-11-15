SAS Rogue Heroes is back for season two - and the explosive trailer looks incredible!

After an explosive season one, SAS Rogue Heroes is back for a second instalment, and the trailer looks simply amazing!

The season two trailer hints at how the war is starting to impact the gang as they enter the conflict in North Africa. The synopsis reads: "Series two rejoins the troops in spring, 1943. Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, as attention turns from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

WATCH: SAS Rogue Heroes series two's official trailer

"But GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men. Can they prove that the SAS remains essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?"

The starry cast including Unbroken's Jack O'Connell, Sex Education star Connor Swindells and The Crown's Dominic West return alongside a host of newcomers to the show, including Gwilym Lee and Con O’Neill.

Bill Stirling (Gwilym Lee) and Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell)

So when will the show be back on our screens? We don't have a date just yet, but it has been confirmed that it will premiere soon on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and MGM+ in the US - so watch this space!

Season one was a huge hit, with NME describing it as "a rollicking tale that pinballs from action-packed set-pieces (kamikaze parachute jumps, raids on enemy bases) to absurd moments to heart-wrenching loss”.

SAS Rogue Heroes is back for season 2

Speaking about their need for season two, one person tweeted: "SAS ROGUE HEROES SEASON TWO IS FINALLY UPON US WE HAVE SURVIVED THE DROUGHT," while another person wrote: "SAS ROGUE HEROES THANK YOU FOR TOM GLYNN CARNEY CAN'T WAIT FOR SEASON 2."

A third person posted: "Rogue Heroes is devilishly entertaining and fun whilst also serving as an education on the forming of the SAS. It’s well acted and shot, but sometimes the punk style of it’s editing becomes overbearing. Looking forward to season 2!"

The show's creator, Peaky Blinders' writer Steven Knight, said: "After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance.”

Karen Wilson, executive producer and Joint Managing Director of Kudos, added: "We’ve been blown away by the reaction to the first series and are so pleased to be bringing our SAS Rogue Heroes back for more. Steven’s incredible storytelling has captivated audiences and there is so much more story to tell - I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store."