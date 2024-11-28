Shetland viewers concerned as they make same prediction after episode 4

Shetland fans were left a little concerned about the future of Tosh and Donnie's relationship after things got heated between the couple in the latest episode of the hit crime drama.

It's safe to say it's been a tense time for Tosh and Donnie amid the disappearance of their friend Annie, particularly after the arrest of Annie's estranged husband, Ian.

© ITV Studios / BBC / Jamie Simpson Angus Miller plays Donnie in Shetland

In the latest episode, Donnie gave Tosh a hard time for "upsetting" one of their friends Tara following Ian's arrest but when the detective refused to divulge any information, he told her: "You can't keep using that as an excuse to go around [expletive] everyone off. These are our friends, Tosh. We know these people."

When she reminded him that everyone has secrets, he said: "Well, to be honest, Tosh, I don't know how you can do your job," to which she retorted: "I am trying to find out who killed Annie, and I won't apologise for that."

© ITV Studios / Jamie Simpson / BBC Fans are predicting a split between Tosh and her partner

Taking to social media, viewers predicted that a breakup might be on the cards for Tosh and Donnie in the near future.

One person wrote: "Can't see the 2 of them lasting much longer," while another agreed, commenting: "Me neither. What's te betting he goes back to the mainland?"

A third person wrote: "I still think Tosh deserves better than Donnie. I said what I said."

Another viewer pleaded with the show to keep the couple together: "Pls god do not have Tosh + Donnie separate or Tosh quit," while another agreed, remarking: "I don't want Donnie and Tosh to break up."

© ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC DI Tosh and DI Calder are investigating the death of a local woman in the new series

Ahead of the new series, Alison O'Donnell, who plays Tosh, spoke about how her character's relationship with Donnie is impacted by the investigation.

"Donnie is very close to this one on a personal level," she said. "His best friend becomes a key person in the investigation and while he supports Tosh, he is pulled between his loyalty for his friend and his proximity to how the police investigation develops."

She continued: "They live in a small community where conflicts-of-interest are inevitable but people are human and fallible and flawed and relationships have weaknesses. This is a bumpy road for them."

For those yet to catch up on the new series, it follows DI Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DI Tosh (O'Donnell) as they investigate the mysterious vanishing of local woman, Annie Betts.

When they dig deeper into the case, they're led to Professor Euan Rossi, who claims to have been Annie's tutor at Oxford University many years ago. It soon emerges that Rossi arrived on Shetland after receiving a distressed voicemail from Annie the night she went missing.

© Robert Pereira Hind Ian Hart guest stars as Euan Rossi

Meanwhile, Calder investigates a case involving a deadly argument between two brothers.

The synopsis continues: "The missing persons investigation draws Tosh and Calder into a web of lies and when a bloodied person turns up at a remote garage, nothing can prepare the team for what lies ahead."