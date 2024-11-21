Shetland viewers all saying the same thing after episode 3 of series nine

Shetland season nine continued on Wednesday night and while it's safe to say fans are loving the performances from leading ladies Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell, they noticed one stand-out star in the latest episode.

Warning! Spoilers for episode three ahead.

In the third instalment, viewers watched as DI Calder and DI Tosh continued their investigation into the murder of Tosh's friend Annie Betts, who was revealed as a spy. After arresting Annie's estranged husband Ian on suspicion of murder, Tosh was informed that Joni, one of Annie's friends, was having an affair with Ian and was his alibi on the night of Annie's death.

In one heartbreaking scene, Tosh visits Annie's son Noah, who opens up about the night his mum died. Fans rushed to social media to heap praise on young actor Jacob Ferguson, with one person writing: "#Shetland delivers another belter of an episode...and again, stand out performance for the young lad playing Noah. Scotland's next big star!" while another added: "That little boy playing Noah is gorgeous AND a brilliant actor."

© BBC Jacob Ferguson plays Noah in series nine

A third person penned: "I've just put a tenner on that Noah lad winning an Oscar by the time he's 25," while another commented: "Yes, he's very good."

While Shetland appears to be Jacob's only TV credit, according to his IMDb page, we're certain it's the first of many!

Other viewers also took to social media to praise the gripping plot, with fans applauding the show's writing team and cast. One person remarked: "Thoroughly enjoying @BBCOne's #Shetland. Still got that edge, which is great to see. With unexpected plot turns...Fantastic performances from everyone," while another agreed, writing: "This 9th series of #Shetland is turning out to be pretty well made [in my opinion]."

© ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC Viewers praised the compelling episode

A third viewer penned: "Brilliant episode. Talk about menacing. #shetland."

For those yet to catch up on the latest season, it follows DI Tosh and DI Calder as they look into the mysterious vanishing of Tosh's friend Annie Betts. As they dig deeper into the case, they're led to Professor Euan Rossi, who claims to have been Annie's Oxford University tutor many years ago. It's soon revealed that Rossi travelled to Shetland after receiving a distressed voicemail from Annie the night she disappeared.

Meanwhile, Calder investigates another case involving a deadly argument between two brothers.

© ITV Studios / Robert Pereira Hind / BBC Ashley Jensen stars as DI Ruth Calder

The synopsis continues: "The missing persons investigation draws Tosh and Calder into a web of lies and when a bloodied person turns up at a remote garage, nothing can prepare the team for what lies ahead."

Speaking about the storyline, which sees Tosh's personal and professional lives collide, Alison said: "Tosh has an unshakeable integrity. She's always going to do the right thing by the investigation which may not always sit well with her friends. Everyone is feeling compromised, stressed and mistrustful and these friendships are going to be tested."

© ITV Studios/Robert Pereira Hind/BBC Alison O'Donnell plays DI Tosh McIntosh

The actress continued: "In an investigation like this, every stone must be unturned and a lot of secrets are going to come out. But for Tosh, this collateral damage is unavoidable. She feels the discomfort of it but her primary goal always is to unearth the truth and get justice, however that may look."