Shetland viewers spot major change as crime drama returns with season 9

Shetland came back with a bang on Wednesday night, returning to our screens with its ninth season – and viewers were quick to spot a big change in the first few minutes of the episode.

Ashley Jensen reprised her starring role as DI Ruth Calder, alongside Alison O'Donnell as DI 'Tosh' Mcintosh, who were both thrown into a distressing case following the disappearance of Tosh's friend, Annie Bett.

WATCH: Ashley Jensen joined Shetland in season 8

The episode opened with a close-up of DI Calder, who was nervously reflecting on her move back to Shetland from London. The camera slowly panned out to reveal the detective being held at gunpoint by a man named Malcolm Kidd, who was standing above the dead body of his brother, Andrew.

It wasn't until ten minutes into the episode, after DI Calder talked the gunman down and the police stormed the house, that the credits rolled.

© BBC The episode opened with a gripping scene

Taking to social media, fans commented on the "unusual" opening scene, with one person writing: "This is a really unusual opening for #Shetland. Wonder if we're going to go back in time," while another added: "An interesting opening for Shetland tonight #Shetland."

A third fan penned: "Not bothering with the slow build-up then," while another remarked: "Opening credits after ten minutes #Shetland."

Alison O'Donnell plays DI 'Tosh' Mcintosh

It's safe to say fans were compelled by the gripping story, with many praising the series premiere. One person wrote: "#Shetland Great start. I love how the stories always begin quietly and then take you along roads you didn't know were there, over obstacles you never saw coming… It's good to be back on Shetland with @AtotheOD and the crew," while another added: "Great first episode of #Shetland tonight. Looking forward to seeing how the story develops."

© Jamie Simpson Viewers praised the gripping episode

A new viewer of the show was equally impressed, writing: "First time ever watching #Shetland and it was gripping! Apparently this is series 9 - how have I missed this!" while a fan added: "Bloody hell great first episode #Shetland once again not a disappointment in the new series."

In the new season, Calder and Tosh are faced with a double missing persons case which blurs the line between the personal and the professional.

The detectives discover that accountant Annie is "estranged from her husband, Ian, and has been staying with mussel farmer John Harris and his two sons, Patrick and Fergus". But when the detectives investigate, there's no sign of Annie.

© Robert Pereira Hind Ian Hart plays Euan Rossi

As they dig deeper into the case, they're led to Professor Euan Rossi, who "claims to have been Annie's Oxford University tutor many years ago". It's soon revealed that Rossi travelled all the way to Shetland after receiving a distressed voicemail from Annie the night she vanished.

The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, at the station, Calder delves deeper into another case involving a deadly argument between two brothers.

© Jamie Simpson Ashley Jensen is back as DI Calder

"The missing persons investigation draws Tosh and Calder into a web of lies and when a bloodied person turns up at a remote garage, nothing can prepare the team for what lies ahead."

Teasing this season's storyline, Ashley said: "There are many threads to Series 9 of Shetland. We jump back and forth in time - there's a historical case, domestic relationships…there are so many different strands to the story and quite a lot of them are linked."