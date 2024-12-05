Strike: Tom Burke reveals when Cormoran Strike role will end in BBC show

Tom Burke, the actor who plays Cormoran Strike in the hit BBC show, has opened up about his role- and when he plans to conclude playing the beloved character in the JK Rowling adaptation.

The star, who is also known for his roles in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Musketeers, opened up about the novels' author visiting the set, telling the Radio Times: "She (Rowling) comes on set sometimes and will occasionally spill something like ‘There’ll be another scene in this place that’s quite important’, which is always intriguing.

WATCH: Robin and Cormoran share a moment in Strike season 5

"It’s a really precious job for me, it’s woven itself into my life in a very particular way."

The 43-year-old continued to discuss his plans to remain on the show until the will-they-won't-they love story of Robin and Cormoran has concluded, alongside his co-star, Holliday Grainger. He said: "Holliday and I have talked about it a lot, and we feel like the currency of it has so much to do with the slow burn arc of it, not the individual stories, and that’s why it feels so worthwhile playing it through to the end."

© BBC Cormoran and Robin in the last season of Strike

Joanne opened up to The Times about when she plans to finish the Strike novel series. Her latest installment, The Running Grave, was the seventh novel in the series. She explained: "I’ve got six books in my head. I’ve got the one I’m currently writing. There’ll be two more Strikes, and then there are three more books that I want to get to. [She taps her head] I always gesture to the back of my head.

"I’m sure an MRI scan would prove it’s got nothing to do with the back of my brain, but I always find myself doing this when I’m talking about where it comes from. God knows. But I do have other stories in my head that I really need to get out."

© BBC Tom Bruke as Cormoran Strike

The new BBC series will be the sixth adaptation, and is an adaptation of The Ink Black Heart. The series follows the detective agency after they are unable to help a young animator named Edie Ledwell, who asks them for help but they are unable to take on her case due to a workload - and the cyber crime nature of the request.

© BBC Robin and Cormoran in Strike

However, when Edie is discovered murdered in a graveyard, Cormoran and Robin become determined to unlock exactly what happened to her, uncovering a host of suspects. The first two episodes of the show will be back on 16 and 17 December, while the final two will be broadcast on 23 and 24 December. Happy Christmas!