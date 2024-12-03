Wolf Hall fans will love ITV's new period drama series – all the details

Wolf Hall has been hailed as a "TV masterpiece" by critics and viewers alike since returning to the BBC with its second season. The Tudor epic, which first aired almost ten years ago in 2015, follows the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell, the power-hungry advisor and brutal enforcer of the tyrannical King Henry VIII.

The acclaimed show is the latest in a long line of Tudor period shows and is loved for its spectacular costumes, outstanding performances and captivating take on a bloody and turbulent time in British history. But ITV has a brand-new period drama in the works that could rival it - and fans will definitely want to tune in.

Much like Wolf Hall, ITV's upcoming six-parter is set in the Tudor period during the reign of King Henry VIII.

Titled Majesty, the four-part series depicts the life of a young Elizabeth I and her place in the court of King Henry.

There's an impressive team behind the show, which is created and penned by former Grey's Anatomy showrunners Joan Rater, Tony Phelan and William Harper. Meanwhile, James Strong, a multi-BAFTA award-winner known for his work on Broadchurch, Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Vigil, will direct.

Filming will commence next year, with casting due to be revealed ahead of the drama going into production.

So, what's the show about?

A synopsis reads: "Far from being an historical account of Elizabeth’s early years, Majesty, is a bold, intriguing reimagining of her life based upon conspiracy theories which surrounded her as a youth.

"Was the Virgin Queen hiding a profound secret? And how did this overlooked, embattled princess become the most powerful ruler England has ever known?"

Creators William, Joan and Tony teased the show as a "contemporary-feeling alternate history".

"Majesty is an emotional, funny, and contemporary-feeling alternate history about how three outsiders try to stay alive while hiding a secret that, if discovered, would rock England to its foundations," they said in a statement. "Majesty allows us to have fun with history while illuminating who we are now. This show is pure wish-fulfilment of how people devoted to the public good suddenly find themselves in a position to make a difference."

Meanwhile, director James, whose newly-found production company, Strong Film and Television, is behind the drama, said the story feels "modern and relevant".

"I could not be more thrilled to be bringing this audacious and original show to the screen," he said. "The brilliant scripts are a directors' dream as we get to re-imagine and recreate an iconic piece of English history and tell a period story that looks stunning but also feels modern and relevant to today's viewer."

Majesty will air on ITV1 and STV and stream on ITVX and STV Player.

A release date has not been announced.