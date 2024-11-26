BBC confirms Corman Strike return in new hit series

Fans of BBC's hit detective drama Strike are going to be very happy to hear that after a two-year break, the much-loved series is finally returning this December.

The series, which stars Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott, will be returning with a gripping storyline that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

WATCH: The killer in Strike Troubled Blood revealed

The BBC has finally revealed that the new series, titled The Ink Black Heart, will premiere on BBC One across two nights: December 16th and 17th at 9pm.

For those who prefer a binge-watch, the entire series will also drop on BBC iPlayer after it's been aired on BBC One, which means that viewers can stream the whole mystery all at once.

What's the story?

© BBC Coromoran Strike in Strike

This new instalment is based on The Ink Black Heart, the sixth book in J.K. Rowling's crime series, written under the pen name Robert Galbraith.

It follows private detective Cormoran Strike and his ever-reliable partner Robin Ellacott as they delve into their most complex case yet.

The story revolves around Edie Ledwell, co-creator of a hugely popular cartoon, who becomes the victim of relentless online trolling. When she's shockingly murdered, Strike and Robin are pulled into the dangerous world of digital fandoms.

Their investigation to uncover the identity of the anonymous online figure "Anomie" unravels a web of deceit and betrayal that will keep fans guessing until the very end.

Who will star in the new season?

© BBC Cormoran Stirke and Robin Ellacott in Strike

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back as the iconic detective duo, Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott.

Their on-screen partnership has been a standout feature of the series, and fans can't wait to see them in action again.

With The Ink Black Heart, viewers will also get more insight into their personal lives, especially given the way the previous season ended.

At the end of season five in 2022, Cormoran Strike failed to confess his true feelings for Robin Ellacott, who was finding her footing after her divorce.

Fans were left wondering if the detective duo would ever move beyond their professional relationship.

A happy ending for Cormoran and Robin?

© BBC Tom Bruke as Cormoran Strike

But will series six finally deliver a romance or a happy ending for the pair? That remains to be seen. Newly released images from the upcoming series show Cormoran and Robin working closely together, their signature "will they/won't they" chemistry hanging in the air.

While their relationship continues to simmer, the storyline promises to be as gripping as ever, packed with twists and turns.

The BBC's official synopsis offers a tantalising glimpse into the plot: "When frantic, desperate Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott doesn't know quite what to make of the situation."

© BBC Cormoran and Robin in the last season of Strike

It continues: "The co-creator of a popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart, Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie."

"Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie's true identity. Robin informs Edie that the agency is too busy to take on her case and thinks nothing more of it until a few weeks later, when she reads the shocking news that Edie has been tasered and then murdered in Highgate Cemetery, the location of The Ink Black Heart."

From there, the stakes only escalate: "Robin and her business partner Cormoran Strike become drawn into the quest to uncover Anomie's true identity."

"But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches them to their limit."

Strike is one of the UK's most-watched dramas

© BBC Robin and Cormoran in Strike

Strike has firmly cemented itself as one of the UK's most-watched dramas. The last instalment, Strike: Troubled Blood, averaged an impressive 8.4 million viewers during its 2022 run.

The series first premiered on BBC One in August 2017, with subsequent seasons airing in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022. Now, fans won't have to wait much longer for the next chapter.

The Ink Black Heart will air on Monday 16 December and Tuesday 17 December at 9 pm on BBC One.