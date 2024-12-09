Yellowstone fans divided as A-lister cameos in penultimate episode

Yellowstone's killing spree has come to a halt. Returning on Sunday night, the Duttons got back to business, with Beth (Kelly Reilly) heading to Texas to meet with Travis (Taylor Sheridan). As the fan-favorite travelled to the horse trainer's home, she was surprised by what she found – and fans were too!

After knocking on Travis' door, Beth was introduced to his girlfriend Sadie, played by none other than supermodel Bella Hadid. Adding to the cameo list, Bella's boyfriend and real-life cowboy, Adan Banuelos, had a brief appearance too.

Hailed as "random" by fans, many took to social media to pen their confusion. "Bella Hadid and Kelly Reilly having scenes together on Yellowstone was definitely NOT on my 5B bingo card," wrote one.

© Getty Bella Hadid was joined by her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, in the episode

"The Bella Hadid cameo in YELLOWSTONE?????? What is going on here?" tweeted a second. "Why the [expletive] is Bella Hadid in Yellowstone?" asked a third.

While many were confused by the cameo, several commended the show on her casting. "Bella Hadid on Yellowstone is wild I love it," quipped a fan. "Bella Hadid in her cowgirl era is everything to me. She looks so flawless on Yellowstone," added another.

© Gotham Fans are loving Bella's 'cowgirl era'

Taking to Instagram, Yellowstone's official account has welcomed Bella to the Yellowstone family, although it's unclear if she will appear in future episodes.

Season 5B - episode 13 recap

Billed as the show's penultimate episode, the latest instalment saw Teeter (Jennifer Landon), Walker (Ryan Bingham), and Ryan (Ian Bohen) mourning Colby, who was tragically killed by a bucking horse.

© Shutterstock Teeter mourned Colby

Meanwhile, Kayce (Luke Grimes) came home to Monica (Kelsey Asbille) after threatening Grant, telling his wife that he was ready to leave the ranch behind. And talking of the ranch, Beth and Rip worked to sell all of its assets to buy themselves some time, which is why Beth made the journey to Texas, ensuring that Travis didn't mess up the sale of their show steeds.

Beth headed to Texas to meet with Travis

As Yellowstone edged closer to the finale, fans began to see the demise of Jamie (Wes Bentley) too. Tuning into the news, members of the Market Equities' boardroom learned that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) had been murdered and that Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri) was connected to the crime. And just like that, Detective Dillard burst into the office with a search warrant, spelling trouble for the board.

© Shutterstock Jamie began to sweat after Sarah was connected to John's murder

As the world learned what happened to John, Jamie was taken aback when details of his personal relationship with Sarah emerged too, and guess who leaked them! Calling Beth and threatening to expose her secrets, Yellowstone's powerhouse hit back, telling him that she intended to keep her promise and destroy him.

In a moment of desperation, Jamie turned to his former flame Christina (Katherine Cunningham) and she advised him to deny any sort of personal relationship with Sarah, and essentially blame her for everything. Something tells us, Beth won't stand for that.

Kayce realized that they needed to sell the ranch to save it

After asking Travis to hold an auction at the ranch, Beth manages to raise $30 million but notes that it'll only buy them a year or so. In the final moments of episode 13, Kayce says "The only way to save this place: Gotta give it away," and Beth agrees, before shedding a tear in front of the barn.