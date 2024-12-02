Yellowstone fans 'furious' with Taylor Sheridan as another beloved character dies

Yellowstone's killing spree continues. Following the brutal assassination of Sarah Atwood, another character lost their life in episode 12.

As fans tuned in on Sunday night, they watched as Colby (Denim Richards) finally told Teeter (Jennifer Landon) that he loved her, but their euphoria was short-lived. Adding to season five's growing body count, the beloved cowboy was tragically killed in one of the stalls.

© Shutterstock Colby (Denim Richards) was tragically killed

After a bucking horse cornered ranch hand, Carter (Finn Little), Colby came to his rescue. Thankfully, Carter managed to escape, grabbing a rifle and shooting the frantic animal, but it was too late for poor Colby.

Addressing the harrowing storyline, executive producer Christina Voros told The Hollywood Reporter: "Colby's death is so powerful because it's so simple."

© Shutterstock Colby had told Teeter he loved her before he was fatally struck by a horse

"For anyone who really understands the lifestyle of cowboys and working with animals and the risks of the jobs — and Rip [Cole Hauser] says it about himself — it's a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second."

Explaining that Colby's fellow cowboys will "struggle with the notion of blame," the EP remarked that Rip, in particular, will be affected by his death.

A heartbreaking twist for fans, Colby had been a part of the Yellowstone family since season one, so viewers are understandably upset. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), many have called out the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, for his decision to kill the character.

WATCH: Have you been watching season 5B of Yellowstone?

"John Dutton didn't bother me but Colby… you didn't have to do this to us, Taylor Sheridan. #weeping #yellowstone," wrote one. "Why Colby?????? No!!!!!!!!!! Taylor Sheridan is killing me," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "I'm in tears they killed Colby off Yellowstone. How in the world man?"

© Paramount Patriarch John Dutton was the first to be killed off in season 5B

Season 5B has been particularly bloody, starting with the death of Dutton patriarch, John (Kevin Costner). When part two premiered, fans quickly learned that the character had died in an apparent suicide, which later turned out to be a professional hit.

While Jamie (Wes Bentley) was the prime suspect, it turned out that his equally villainous girlfriend, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), was behind it, paying Grant (Matt Gerald) to shoot John and make it look like he'd taken his own life.

© Shutterstock Sarah Atwood (played by Dawn Oliveri) was killed in episode 11

Of course, this is Yellowstone we're talking about – karma has a name and it ends with Dutton. Marking the second death of season 5B, Sarah got her comeuppance in episode 11, after she was assassinated by what appeared to be a couple asking for directions. Whether Kayce (Luke Grimes) or Beth (Kelly Reilly) ordered it remains to be seen.

The third in a line of deaths, Colby's demise has come as the biggest surprise, considering that he was simply doing his job, and the character will certainly be missed. The question is: who's next?