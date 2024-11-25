Yellowstone fans divided as another major character is killed off – details

Yellowstone is back with a bang. Returning on Sunday night, the neo-western drama plotted the demise of another major character. After orchestrating the brutal assassination of family patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the villainous Sarah Attwood (Dawn Olivieri) met her maker, moments after leaving Jamie's (Wes Bentley) home.

WATCH: Yellowstone season 5B - trailer

Following an argument with her equally evil beau, Sarah drove off, before Jamie called her to apologise. "Lucky for you I can take a punch," she quipped while urging him to trust her. During their phone call, a couple suddenly pulled up alongside Sarah's car, explaining that they were lost, and asking if she was, in fact, Sarah Attwood.

© Shutterstock Sarah Atwood (played by Dawn Oliveri) was killed in the latest episode

Well, that was it. In the blink of an eye, the stranger in the passenger seat pulled out a gun, and Sarah was fatally shot, all while Jamie listened on the other end of the phone. For some, the character's murder was a well-deserved dose of karma, but for others, Sarah's demise came as something of a disappointment.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sunday's episode sparked a mixed response. "What a perfect end to the episode!! #YellowstoneTV Bye Sarah!" wrote one. "Sarah Atwood got what she deserved #Yellowstone," agreed a second.

Ultimately, the latest instalment was well received, but some argued that Sarah's downfall could have taken place over more episodes, considering all the pain she'd caused. "The only downside is that Sarah did not squirm and sweat about her culpability long enough. But then, we only get 6 episodes to wrap this whole thing up," tweeted a viewer.

© Shutterstock Jamie (Wes Bentley) listened on the other end of the phone as Sarah was killed

"#Yellowstone I wish they would have held out a bit longer on killing Sarah. I wanted to see her panic for a couple more episodes," noted another.

From the moment Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) learned that their beloved father had allegedly committed suicide, revenge became the central theme of season 5B. John's tragic arc, while accounting for Kevin Costner's absence, has come as a bitter blow.

© Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Revenge has been the central theme of season 5B after John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was killed

Addressing the widespread upset caused by the storyline, Luke Grimes noted that it "had to happen."

Speaking with Good Morning America, the star explained: "It's supposed to be shocking, and it's supposed to kind of sweep the rug out from under you, the way that this show always has. There's always something happening that you don't see coming, and that's sort of the beauty of it.

© Shutterstock Luke Grimes has addressed the upset surrounding John's death

"I know there's some fans that are upset," he continued, but I think this sort of had to happen to open the story up. "It's like, can it survive without him, without the immovable force, you know? And it really does. It blows the story wide open."

Now in full swing, Yellowstone's final episode will air on Sunday, December 15. Ahead of its premiere, Ian Bohen – aka Ryan – promised a "very satisfying" conclusion.

© Getty Actor Ian Bohen spoke to HELLO! about the final episode of Yellowstone

Speaking to HELLO!, he said: "A show like this has to end, it can't just go on forever so it needs to be wrapped up and [the episode] is very conclusive. I think it's very satisfying and it's the only way the show can truly end."