Shetland fans make same complaint over 'poor' season finale

Shetland fans have taken to social media to share their candid thoughts on the show's season finale, which aired on Wednesday night. The show, which follows Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder, wrapped up the mystery of what happened to Tosh's friend Annie – but viewers weren't happy.

Posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "I HATE it when the final episode and eventual resolution have absolutely nothing to do with the 8 previous episodes. This had better not be it." Another person added: "#Shetland really poor disjointed storyline… What were the spies all about?

WATCH: Ashley Jensen reprises her starring role as DI Ruth Calder

"Why was Annie meeting Anton in a remote cottage in the middle of nowhere with her young son? What happened to the fishermen father and sons… crazy stuff or maybe it’s me… maybe I’m just not getting it!!"

A third person wrote: "Well the last episode of #Shetland has left me with more questions than answers. I feel like there should be another episode that ties up all the loose ends."

© ITV Studios / BBC / Jamie Simpson Alison O'Donnell in Shetland

Other fans called the season "poor", while another posted that it was "six weeks of [their] life [they're] not going to get back".

So, what happened in the finale? After Ruth and Tosh investigated the disappearance of Tosh's friend Annie, it was eventually revealed that Annie was killed by her sister-in-law, Noreen, who was trying to protect her husband Michael after Annie discovered that he had raped Lisa Friel, who told Annie.

Noreen followed Annie to the party, then to the lab before confronting her, using the gun that Annie had taken from Lisa earlier that day. Upon hearing the commotion, Noreen also shot Anton.

© Jamie Simpson / ITV Studios / BBC Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder in Shetland

Although the show's ending received a mixed reception from fans, it will return for another season. Speaking about the show, director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt said: "It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world.

© ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen in Shetland

"Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles."