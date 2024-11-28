Mark Bonnar's 17-year marriage to famous wife and two children he 'misses'

Mark Bonnar might no longer be on Shetland, but the actor is still regularly entertaining fans with hits like The Rig, World on Fire and the upcoming series Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

The 56-year-old actor has been a mainstay on British screens 2001 when he made his debut in Rebus. The star has also collected credits in Casualty, The Bill, Grantchester and even Doctor Who.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mark Bonnar stars in trailer for Guilt

Away from the screen, Mark has a beautiful family life, but fans might be surprised to learn that his wife is pretty famous herself – and TV fans will definitely recognise her. Here's all you need to know...

Famous wife

Mark is married Lucy Gaskell, who has been a stalwart on British television screens since the early 2000s. She is perhaps best known for playing the role of Ruby Ferris in the BBC One drama Cutting It and Kirsty Clements in Casualty. She has also appeared in the likes of Doctor Who, Being Human, Waking the Dead and DCI Banks.

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2007, also both starred in Casualty! They reportedly met four years earlier in 2003 during a production of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, which was Lucy's professional stage debut.

© Clive Brunskill Mark and Lucy are both actors

Reflecting on their romance in 2023, Mark explained on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time: "It was our 15-year wedding anniversary [in] December. I couldn't believe it was 15 years we were celebrating because I'm still filled with love when I look at her, you know, which is a wonderful thing to feel."

He added: "She's really kind of taught me a lot about life and about love and care and commitment."

Children

The couple share two children, Martha, 13, and Samuel, who is nine-years-old, and being a dad is something Mark always wanted. "[Having kids] was late in the day for me. I met Lucy when I was in my mid-30s and we had eight years before we had children," he confessed.

© Instagram Mark and Lucy prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight

"My parents always said to me: 'If you're happy, we're happy' and I'm going to try to do the same with my kids. As a parent, your children's happiness is the most important thing. I mean, it's a whirlwind from the moment you get up to the moment they go to bed. But then you cry and have a bottle of wine and watch some Bake Off."

Due to the busyness of his work schedule, Mark can often be away from his children, something that he doesn't enjoy. He told Kate Thornton: "I don't like being away from home. I need to be with my family… because I miss it. Even if you're away for like four or five days, you still get back and think there's little changes you can see… and you go… 'I missed that'."