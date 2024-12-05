Shetland viewers asking the same question about confusing detail after episode 5

Viewers who tuned into the latest episode of Shetland series nine were left asking the same question after noticing the continued absence of one of the characters.

The hit BBC crime drama returned to screens in November, with a mysterious new case facing detectives Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell). After Tosh's friend, Annie Betts, goes missing, the pair delve into the distressing and high-stakes investigation which grows more complicated as the duo are drawn into a web of lies and deception.

WATCH: Are you watching series 9 of Shetland?

After the latest episode, viewers couldn't help but notice the absence of Tosh's baby girl, who she shares with her partner Donnie.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "Week 5 & still no sight or mention of Tosh's baby! I did spy a high chair in their kitchen but I think it's time for Shetland social services to get involved!"

© ITV Studios / Jamie Simpson / BBC Fans questioned the whereabouts of Tosh's baby

A second viewer asked: "Have I missed something about Tosh and Donny's baby? Has she been seen or mentioned at all this season?" while another added: "The biggest mystery is, how is Tosh affording all this childcare #shetland."

Meanwhile, other fans praised the compelling episode, which saw the investigation take a dramatic turn as Calder and Tosh discovered the truth behind Rossi's mission.

© ITV Studios / BBC / Jamie Simpson Angus Miller plays Donnie

One person wrote: "It has been a beautiful year of discovering new murder mysteries to watch. Shetland might be one of the best shows I've ever seen. Just wow," while another added: "Shetland on BBC = scenery, spies and smidge of Slow Horses."

A third fan praised Ashley's performance as DI Calder, writing: "#Ashley Jensen is so good, a perfect addition, different but the same."

For those yet to tune into the new episodes, series nine sees Calder and Tosh drawn into a labyrinthine investigation following the disappearance of Annie Betts. As they dig deeper, they're led to Professor Euan Rossi, who claims to have been Annie's tutor at Oxford University many years ago – but Calder can't shake the feeling there's more to Rossi than meets the eye.

The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, at the station, Calder delves deeper into another case involving a deadly argument between two brothers.

© Robert Pereira Hind Ian Hart plays Euan Rossi

"The missing persons investigation draws Tosh and Calder into a web of lies and when a bloodied person turns up at a remote garage, nothing can prepare the team for what lies ahead."

Speaking about Tosh's approach to the case ahead of the new series, Alison said: "Tosh has an unshakeable integrity. She's always going to do the right thing by the investigation which may not always sit well with her friends. Everyone is feeling compromised, stressed and mistrustful and these friendships are going to be tested."

© ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen star in the show

She went on to say that "every stone must be unturned" in this investigation, which means "collateral damage is unavoidable" for Tosh. "She feels the discomfort of it but her primary goal always is to unearth the truth and get justice, however that may look," she added.