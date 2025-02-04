Silent Witness fans all saying the same thing as Downton Abbey and Doc Martin stars join series 28 finale

Fans who tuned into the latest episode of Silent Witness have heaped praise on the impressive guest cast, which features Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall, Doc Martin actor Joe Absolom and Hollyoaks' Karl Collins.

Monday night's episode, titled 'I Believe in Love', saw Dr Nikki and Jack investigate the harrowing killing of six people, who were shot dead in a Syrian restaurant.

WATCH: Are you watching Silent Witness series 28?

Taking to social media, viewers were full of praise for the gripping episode and its guest stars. One person penned: "I believe THAT #SilentWitness I Believe in Love was THE best episode I've witnessed in forever! Joe Absolom #BAFTA performance. Brilliant just ruddy Brilliant!!!!"

© BBC Studios Joe Absolom played Calvin Ream

A second viewer wrote: "Joe Absolom, Amy Nuttall and the little girl who plays their daughter are playing a blinder in this episode. My heartstrings are being tugged as we speak," while another added: "It's incredible. Absolutely loved it. Joe is so good."

Ahead of the new series, Emilia Fox, who plays Dr Nikki, spoke about the joy of welcoming guest stars onto the show. "We just have awesome guest casts every year and the most lovely thing is when people go away saying that they've had a great 5 weeks and they've really enjoyed it," the actress told HELLO! and other press.

"There are lots of people coming onto the show going, 'Oh, this is a long-running crime show, what's it gonna be like coming onto it?' and then the joy is when they come onto it and realise that they're on a 5-week shoot which is really about them, the guests and that it's their world. We're coming into their world and wanting them to feel like it's their story," added the star.

© BBC Amy Nuttall guest starred in the episode

Many fans have already watched the final episode on BBC iPlayer, which sees Jack and Nikki finally tie the knot, and were moved by the emotional instalment. One person wrote: "I couldn't help myself I had to watch the finale of #SilentWitness and here I am crying like a baby, that was perfect! Now I gotta wait on a new season," while another wrote: "These 2 episodes have blown me away."

© BBC Studios Karl Collins played Detective Inspector Gordon 'Ivor' Strong

Fans will be pleased to know that the show will be back with a 29th season, which will air in 2026.

Silent Witness is available on BBC iPlayer.