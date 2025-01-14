Silent Witness cast out of costume: real-life looks away from show revealed

Series 28 of the BBC's long-running crime drama Silent Witness is well underway – and we are loving watching Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson get stuck into a string of grizzly, new investigations with the help of new Lyell recruits, Harriet Maven and Kit Brooks.

The popular London-set thriller follows a crack team of forensic pathologists as they take on dark and chilling cases. But it's not all lab coats and hazmat suits for the cast of the hit series. Away from the show, Emilia Fox, David Caves and their co-stars rock completely different looks compared to their on-screen counterparts. See the cast out of costume below…

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander When Dr Nikki isn't donning white lab coats and blue forensic gloves, she often sports chic blazers, roll-neck jumpers and coats. While Emilia is just as stylish as her on-screen counterpart, the 50-year-old actress likes to add a pop of colour to her wardrobe and is often drawn to floral prints. The photo above sees the London-born star rocking a gorgeous shirt dress featuring a colourful floral design. She accessorised the look with a pair of heeled sandals and gold jewellery. Fabulous!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock David Caves as Jack Hodgson While Jack usually opts for a casual look when he's not in the Lyell, David is often pictured looking suave in a sophisticated suit and tie. Here, the 46-year-old actor is wearing a pink and khaki check, tweed blazer, paired with a pale green shirt and black tie. While Jack is clean-shaven, David couldn't look more different with a moustache – and we think it suits him!

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven Just like her on-screen counterpart, new Lyell head Harriet, Maggie's wardrobe appears to feature darker tones with a pop of colour here and there. In the photo above, the stylish 78-year-old dons a brown and white pattern skirt, paired with a black top and matching coat. She completed the look with bold-coloured accessories, including yellow and purple hoop earrings and a black string necklace featuring chunky yellow beads.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Francesca Mills as Kit Brooks While new crime analyst Kit always looks professional when she's working away in the Lyell, her off-screen counterpart is much more glamorous. Francesca, 28, looks stunning in the photo above, which sees the Staffordshire-born star donning a gold, metallic gown while striking a pose on the red carpet of The Witcher: Blood Origin. She wore her brunette locks in an elegant milkmaid braid and finished off the ensemble with a pair of gold earrings, with matching eyeshadow and bold winged eyeliner.

Silent Witness airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.