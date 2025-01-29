Silent Witness viewers give same verdict on 'disturbing' series 28 story

Silent Witness viewers have given their verdict on the latest series 28 storyline, with many hailing it as the best set of episodes in the show's history.

Fans watched as Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) attempted to prevent a mysterious contagion from spreading among passengers on a flight from Mumbai to London. While Nikki faced a race against time to contain the deadly illness, the Lyell team attempted to identify the cause from 30,000 feet below.

Taking to social media, fans were full of praise for the "disturbing", high-stakes story, which many called "one of the best two-parters".

One person wrote: "That was 2 phenomenal episodes of #SilentWitness!! Definitely 2 of the best episodes in years. The acting from all involved was amazing! #VanishingPoint. Watch it if you haven't already. @EmiliaFox was absolutely incredible as always!" while a second added: "Don't normally stay up late but had to watch the second episode of the latest #SilentWitness straight after first, was one of the best two-parters of the show. Really liking Maggie Steed as well but do miss Velvy."

A third fan commented: "OMG! What an amazing ep of #SilentWitness! Think I may have forgotten to breathe at some point! One of the best episodes ever! Top tier! @EmiliaFox @MrDavidCaves and @FrannMills were absolutely amazing! And please never vanish! Silent Witness just keeps getting better!"

Ahead of the new series, Emilia opened up about filming the plane scenes, which she said was a "very emotional" experience.

"In the fourth episode that we filmed, the regulars were slightly separated from each other. But then for those of us who were on a plane, it was like being in a sort of eight-hour play every day," explained the actress.

"We were just all together doing these very long scenes, rehearsing in this very confined space and it was quite testing for everyone and very emotional. Everyone went away going, 'We had a great time,' and that is just so rewarding," she added.

Series 28 concludes next week with the final story, titled 'I Believe in Love', which sees Nikki and Jack investigate the murder of six people.

The episode synopsis reads: "When six people are slaughtered by an unknown gunman, Nikki and Jack must work against the clock to find the shooter. Can they find him in time before he kills again?"

Silent Witness continues on Monday 3 February on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm.