The Apprentice fans furious after they 'cringed so hard' at the show's 'worst episode ever'

Viewers of The Apprentice were left unimpressed by the latest episode. Many took to social media to call it the "worst" in the show's history.

Episode two of the BBC series saw the candidates tasked with creating a virtual pop star. They had to design an avatar, produce a song, film a music video, and organise a promotional event.

WATCH: The Apprentice's Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and Alan Sugar turned into holograms

The challenge that left fans unimpressed

© BBC The Apprentice fans say this was the 'worst episode ever' of the show

Amber Rose Badrudin and Anisa Kadri stepped up as project managers. Their teams battled to create the most successful virtual artist, with the winner decided by revenue earned.

Anisa’s team, which created a Taylor Swift-inspired character called Bami, won the challenge. Meanwhile, Amber Rose’s duo, Fred & Nadz, struggled to impress brands.

Viewers at home were less than entertained. Many criticised the task, calling it "cringe" and "hard to watch."

Social media backlash

© BBC Fans of The Apprentice couldn't believe how poor this episode was

Fans quickly shared their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter. One viewer wrote: "This pop star episode of #TheApprentice has to be one of the worst in the history of the series."

Another added: "This just might be the worst episode of #TheApprentice I’ve ever watched in my life."

A third said: "Bami is THE worst thing I’ve ever seen on any episode of #TheApprentice." Others found the music particularly painful, with one fan tweeting: "WTF IS THAT RAP SONG HAHAHAHAHAHA. THIS IS SOOO BAD OMG."

Another posted: "Omg I can’t, this task is SO embarrassing. These songs and avatars are so bad."

Some questioned how the teams failed to realise how bad their creations were. One viewer said: "Sorry but these virtual pop stars are so so bad. Why do they think what they’ve created is actually good??"

Another candidate fired

© BBC Aoibheann was fired from The Apprentice on Thursday evening

After the losing team was brought back to the boardroom, Aoibheann Walsh became the second candidate to be fired. She was eliminated over Amber Rose and Nadia Suliaman.

Lord Sugar, 76, criticised her lack of input. He told her: "One of the big mistakes being made here was digitising the voice, which put a lot of people off."

He continued: "Aoibheann, I don’t think in the last two tasks I’ve actually heard much from you or seen you do much. So, I’m sorry to say, Aoibheann, you’re fired."

Speaking after her exit, Aoibheann admitted: "I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t really get the opportunity to shine." She added: "I do wish I did speak out a little more and if I did, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here right now."

A surprise return for a former contestant

© BBC Fans couldn't believe what was going on on The Apprentice this week

The episode also featured a first for The Apprentice. Former candidate Tre Lowe, 50, made a return to help the teams with their music production.

Tre, who was previously part of UK garage duo Architechs, was brought back to advise the contestants. Speaking to Mail Online, he shared his excitement about being invited back.

© BBC Karren Brady of this week's episode of The Apprentice

"So me being someone who is known from the music business and an ex-contender, I guess from their point of view, it's great." He added: "I resonated enough with the public, they deemed it a cool thing perhaps to do."

Despite Tre’s involvement, the task failed to win over viewers. Many called it one of the most embarrassing challenges in the show’s history.

The Apprentice continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and is available to stream on iPlayer.