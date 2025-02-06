Where are the past winners of The Apprentice? From GB News host to falling out with Lord Sugar

The 2025 series of The Apprentice is just kicking off on BBC One, introducing viewers to a whole new cast of ambitious individuals hoping to impress Lord Sugar.

While we can't wait to learn more about our new group of hopefuls, we can't help but look back at the former contestants who won the reality show. The show initially started with a prize of working for Lord Sugar with a guaranteed six-figure salary, but it has since transitioned to one where the successful businessman invests £250,000 in the winning candidate's business.

Over 18 series, 19 people have been 'hired' by Lord Sugar, and here's what they're up to now...

1/ 19 © BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin Tim Campbell Tim might be one of the biggest success stories to come out of The Apprentice. After winning the inaugural series of the show, Tim went on to join Lord Sugar's Amstrad company, heading up their health and beauty division. The businessman left Lord Sugar in 2007, starting his own perfume business. His other business is digital marketing agency Marketing Runners Ltd. In 2022, Tim returned to The Apprentice, this time as Lord Sugar's trusted adviser. Tim now follows the candidates around, reporting their successes and failures back to the show's host.

2/ 19 © Dave Benett/Getty Images Michelle Dewberry Michelle triumphed in the final of The Apprentice's second series, defeating Ruth Badger. Despite the win, the businesswoman didn't stay with Lord Sugar long and left his business after four months. At the time, she said: "I am so grateful for the experience I have gathered from Sir Alan and others within his organisation. I am excited to take these learnings and help other companies by way of my new company, MDL." Michelle has since pivoted into politics and presenting. The star has twice stood for Parliament, once as an independent and the second time for the Brexit Party. Since 2021, she has hosted a show on GB News, called Dewbs & Co.

3/ 19 © Getty Images Simon Ambrose Simon's antics in the TV selling task may go down in The Apprentice infamy, but the businessman still managed to clinch a win in the third series of the show. Simon worked for Lord Sugar's property business, Amsprop, working as a developer and surveyor. He left Sugar's employment in 2010 and is currently the chairman of the London Contemporary Orchestra.

4/ 19 © Getty Images Lee McQueen After winning the fourth series of The Apprentice, Lee went to work with Lord Sugar at Amscreen, which sells advertising space on digital boards. Lee left the company in 2010, saying: "Having gained a huge amount of experience in my role at Amscreen, I felt now was the right time to start up on my own." Shortly after leaving, Lee set up his own business, Raw Talent Academy.

5/ 19 © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Yasmina Siadatan Yasmina also started working at Amscreen after winning The Apprentice. Yasmina soon started a relationship with a colleague, and she temporarily left the company after becoming pregnant. When she fell pregnant with her second child, she departed permanently. After briefly working with Dragons' Den star James Caan, Yasmina left to run the fintech business, Dynamic Planner.

6/ 19 © WireImage Stella English Stella's impressive performance in the sixth series saw her win the ultimate prize. However, the star wasn't impressed with her tasks at Viglen and left the company, saying she was an "overpaid lackey". Stella took Lord Sugar to court with a claim of constructive dismissal, however, she ultimately lost the case. The businesswoman went on to work at HP and CrowdBox TV.

7/ 19 © Getty Images Tom Pellereau Tom was the first champion to earn a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar instead of a job and the pair went into business together with beauty brand STYLIDEAS. The pair are still in business together, and speaking to the Sun about their partnership, Tom said: "I think it's really helped me that I do products, and that was his origin. "You know, he started with car aerials, car stereos, then consumer electronics, so he really likes products and he has a lot to offer me in terms of helping with retailer dealings and with suppliers and that sort of thing."

8/ 19 © PA Images via Getty Images Ricky Martin Ricky won Lord Sugar's investment following the eighth series, and the businessman launched recruitment firm, Hyper Recruitment Solution. The former boxer is still in business with Lord Sugar and their joint businesses is worth millions.

9/ 19 © Getty Images Leah Totton Leah has gone from strength to strength since winning the show back in 2013, and after just a few years of trying to get her cosmetic surgery clinic off the ground, she now has several clinics. Leah continues to practice in the NHS and in 2024, she and her business partner, Lord Sugar, sold their majority stakes in the business, other they remain as shareholders.

10/ 19 © Perry Smylie/Shutterstock Mark Wright Mark's digital marketing agency, Climb Online, thrived under his leadership and made a £4million turnover in 2017, although he stepped down from the company in 2022. Mark was the recipient of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2018, and has spoken about the business being a dream come true for him on his website. He wrote: "I wake up every day and still can’t believe I am the director of Climb Online." He continued: "This business is a dream that became a reality for me. When I came to the UK in 2012, with nothing but a passion for business and a love of digital marketing, I didn’t know how I would start running my own business…I just knew I wanted it badly. Lord Sugar and The Apprentice, combined with nine years’ experience in the industry, has created a recipe for a truly great business! I love helping companies smash their goals every day."

11/ 19 © Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Joseph Valente After winning the show and going into business with Lord Sugar with a boiler installation company, ImpraGas, Joseph eventually parted ways with Alan, buying him out to take control of the firm. The company made a £3million turnover and has a staff of 28, and Joseph managed to land a place on Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe List for his efforts. However, in 2022, Joseph sold the boiler installation business and is now the CEO of his company Trade Mastermind, which gives advice and training to businesses in the construction industry. He has also written a bestselling book, Expelled from the Classroom to Billionaire Boardroom.



12/ 19 © GC Images Alana Spencer Alana might be one of the most successful candidates from The Apprentice, with her cake business Ridiculously Rich by Alana, reaching annual sales of £500,000. The baker, who has since purchased a five-bedroom home, told the Daily Mail that going on the show was the best money decision she had ever made, explaining: "It wasn't just my best financial decision, it was the best one I have ever made in my life. "It has made a huge difference in every aspect of my life. Financially, I have been able to take profits from my business and put down a hefty deposit to buy a house. I also have a different work schedule. Instead of baking and selling at markets, I'm office-based and work in the development kitchen." Her gorgeous cakes are now sold through ambassadors across the country and she has even bought back all of Lord Sugar’s shares, according to The Sun.

13/ 19 © PA Images via Getty Images Sarah Lynn Despite accidentally pitching a confectionary company that already had the same name as an existing one, Sarah and her sweet business, renamed Sweets in the City, has been a huge success and is available in WHSmiths, Holland & Barrett and Waitrose. The business became such a success that in 2022, Sarah brought back her shares from Lord Sugar. Speaking about a range of her sweets launching in Waitrose on Instagram, Sarah said: "The initial feedback has been amazing and I can’t thank everyone who has supported me and the business on this adventure so far enough - now so many new customers get to taste and see the product for themselves, so please head to your nearest Waitrose and buy a bag...or two...or three!"

14/ 19 © Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock James White James didn't have the best time after joint winning the show with Sarah Lynn, as his new business reportedly struggled with "unfortunate setbacks" in the first few months. It was also reported that James had a fall out with Alan Sugar after he set up a different business with a friend. Right Time Recruitment reportedly went into liquidation in 2024 and its home page now leads to a broken webpage.

15/ 19 © Mike Marsland/WireImage Sian Gabbidon Sian stormed ahead to victory in 2018 and scooped the money to set up her new business Sian Marie, which is a swimwear and fashion brand. Her Topical Goddess range has been a huge hit, and has been worn on Instagram by stars including Michelle Keegan. Speaking about her life after winning The Apprentice, she continued: "Obviously doing the show and then the changes that we did to the business – turning it from very small scale to mass production – we've had quite a busy year. It's been mad – especially with the big launch party at the end of the show." Like other winners, Sian has since parted ways with Lord Sugar. Speaking to Virgin Radio in 2022, the businesswoman explained: "It was all amicably done. We're on good terms, there was absolutely no drama. I think it was just the right time for us. Especially for me."



16/ 19 © Dave Benett/Getty Images Carina Lepore Lord Sugar invested in Carina's artisan bakery Dough Bakehouse following the 2019 series. However, when the pandemic hit, Carina's plans to open a series of small shops were put on hold. She told the Mail on Sunday: "Of course, when the pandemic hit, everything changed for everyone in hospitality. It's tough at the moment. We're ticking over, so that is good. But if it wasn't for the pandemic, we would probably have three or four shops now." The business has been booming and in 2023, Carina and Lord Sugar parted ways amicably, with the champion buying out the business tycoon's shares.

17/ 19 © Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Harpreet Kaur Following a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harpreet Kaur became the next businesswoman to win an investment from Lord Sugar, with the star launching her Oh So Yum! desserts brand. The brand is a sweet tooth's dream with everyone in stock from brownies to cookie cups. Lord Sugar stepped away from the business in August 2023. Last year, Harpreet also stepped down from the business in 2024, with the businesswoman now focusing on a role as an ambassador for small businesses.

18/ 19 © Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I Marnie Swindells Marine and Lord Sugar went into business with the star launching her own gym, Bronx, in south London. The business is certainly trading well with the latest financial records showing that the brand is worth £210,000 in net assets. Speaking to Mail Sport about her business, Marnie explained: "I thought my biggest dream was just to open this gym, and now I’ve got it, all I find myself doing is looking for what’s next. I'm really hungry to move on and get the next one done. If anything, what I thought was going to really satisfy me when I got to this point, it's just made me more urgent to hit the next milestone. That's ultimately what me and Lord Sugar are doing at the minute."