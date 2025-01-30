Meet The Apprentice star Tim Campbell's rarely-seen children he shares with wife Jasmine

Crowned the first-ever winner of The Apprentice in 2005, Tim Campbell has since become a big name in the business, setting up his entrepreneurial social enterprise, Bright Ideas Trust, and co-founding the bespoke digital marketing agency Marketing Runners Ltd. On top of that, he was also awarded an MBE in 2012 for Services to Enterprise Culture.

Since season 17, Tim has returned to The Apprentice as Lord Sugar's new boardroom aide alongside Karren Brady, in a wonderful full circle moment. But what's his life like away from the spotlight, when he's not busy with his businesses or filming the hit BBC show? Keep reading to find out more…

Long-term wife Jasmine

Tim Campbell and his wife Jasmine first met while studying at university 27 years ago, and the happy couple tied the knot 16 years ago. Regularly posting photos alongside his wife on Instagram, the business expert is always sharing how much he loves her.

WATCH: Tim Campbell’s heartwarming montage for wife Jasmin’s birthday

In October, he posted a sweet montage of Jasmine to Instagram for her birthday, accompanied by Aaliyah's One In A Million, a romantic R&B classic. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy birthday, Beuatiful!! I love you, my Angel. My better whole."

Back in 2022, he shared a loving post detailing their relationship timeline. Layered over a video montage, he included a caption that explained: "Happy Anniversary, Angel. 25 years ago my life changed forever, and 14 years ago we made a commitment in front of friends and family. And today I celebrate everything that you have added to my life. Every. Single. Second. I love you Mrs C. Happy Anniversary, Angel."

The couple's three children

Tim and Jasmine are doting parents to Kayla, 23, and Aaron, 15. A close-knit family, the Apprentice star loves to spend time with the kids, and often takes to social media to celebrate their achievements.

WATCH: Tim Campbell celebrates his son’s sporting triumphs in wholesome montage

He used to frequently post videos of his workouts with his daughter in the gym, and the quality father-son time he spends with Aaron at football games.

The 19th season of The Apprentice returns to iPlayer and BBC One tonight from 9pm.