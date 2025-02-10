Unforgotten viewers all saying same thing as series makes long-awaited return

Unforgotten returned to our screens after two years on Sunday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new series six episodes.

The ITV crime drama follows DCI Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) and DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as they tackle emotionally charged cold cases, exposing buried secrets along the way. In the new episodes, Jessica and Sunny are called into action after human remains are found on Whitney Marsh.

WATCH: Have you caught up on series 5?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the series and said while they still miss Nicola Walker's DCI Cassie Stuart, who was involved in a fatal car accident at the end of series four, they weren't disappointed by the twist-filled episodes.

One person wrote: "Watching the new series of #unforgotten I really miss Nicola Walker but so far enjoying this series. There are so many twists and turns and it's all available on ITVX. No early night for me," while another added: " #Unforgotten @ITV. Been looking forward to this for ages! One of my fav shows. Love the cast but still miss Nicola Walker."

© ITV Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar star in Unforgotten

A third person penned: "Glad this is finally back, even tho I miss Nicola it's so good."

With all six episodes available on ITVX, some fans have already binge-watched the entire sixth season. Praising the show, one person wrote: "#Unforgotten is possibly the best belated Xmas present ever, I'm not going to give any spoilers as I've binge-watched it, but you won't be disappointed. @SineadKeenan is still my guilty pleasure," while another added: "Binge watching #Unforgotten.. I couldn't wait any longer!!! @TVSanjeev @SineadKeenan."

Nicola Walker starred in the show for four seasons

For those yet to tune into the new episodes, it begins with both Sunny and Jess forced to abandon their evening plans after the discovery of human remains on Whitney Marsh. Dr Balcombe's analysis reveals that the remains are relatively recent and suggest the body was placed there already dismembered. With this information, Jess and Sunny intensify their search, certain that other body parts may not be far away.

The synopsis continues: "As the investigation unfolds, viewers are introduced to a diverse new cast of characters: Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring), an outspoken television commentator based in Ireland; Martin 'Marty' Baines (Maximilian Fairley), an autistic man living with his mother, Dot (Michele Dotrice), in Deal, Kent; Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas), an Afghan training for his UK citizenship test; and Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton), a History Lecturer and Faculty Head at a London university.

© ITV Some viewers have already binge-watched the drama

"While these characters live seemingly separate lives, they are intricately connected by their pasts. It’s up to Jess, Sunny, and their dedicated team to uncover these hidden links and ultimately expose the truth behind the cold case murder."

Fans can also expect to see some familiar faces as Jordan Long reprises his role as DS Murray Boulting, alongside Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley, Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets and Georgia Mackenzie as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe.

© ITV MyAnna Buring and Victoria Hamilton are among the guest cast

Jan Francis and Damien Molony will also star in the series, with Andrew Lancel (Bolan's Shoes) reprising his role as Jess's husband Steve and Kate Robbins (The Couple Next Door) as her mother Kate.

Unforgotten is available on ITVX.