All there is to know about Unforgotten star Sinéad Keenan's family including famous siblings The actress stars alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar

Unforgotten fans were delighted when a new series landed on ITV last month. Although Nicola Walker's absence was felt in the new episodes, the addition of actress Sinéad Keenan as the new lead has been a welcome antidote for viewers.

But how much do you know about the Irish actress? Keep reading to find out more about her family including her famous siblings, one of whom also stars in Unforgotten!

Who is Sinéad Keenan married to?

Sinéad Keenan's husband is Chris McGill and it's clear they have a lot in common because he also works in the film industry. Chris has worked as a director in TV and film working on shows like Holby City and EastEnders. Sinéad and Chris share two sons, but they prefer to keep their family away from the spotlight.

Sinead Keenan is the new lead alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar

Who are Sinéad Keenan's famous relatives?

Sinéad has two siblings who are also in the acting business. Her younger sister is Gráinne who has appeared in Victoria, Doctors and Blood alongside Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar. And now, the sisters have appeared together in Unforgotten!

Gráinne played the part of Jessica's sister Debbie in episodes three and four of the series, but the on-screen siblings have quite the fallout…

Sinead's brother is actor Rory Keenan who is married to Gemma Arterton

Meanwhile, Sinéad's brother, Rory, is also an actor who has appeared in Somewhere Boy, Peaky Blinders and more. But the connections don't stop there, because Rory is married to fellow actress Gemma Arterton.

What else has Sinéad Keenan been in?

Although the actress is known currently for her role in Unforgotten, she's had many previous roles in other popular TV shows.

Sinéad has appeared in Little Boy Blue, Derry Girls, Showtrial, Three Families and Fair City. She is also well known for her role in BBC Three's Being Human.

