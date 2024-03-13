Unforgotten begins filming on season 6 as The Split and The Crown stars join cast – get series details

Filming is officially underway for series six of ITV's hugely popular crime drama, Unforgotten. The show stars Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DCI Jess James and DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan as they investigate emotionally charged cold cases from the past, uncovering secrets and buried truths along the way.

Season six will tell a story that's "been gestating for nearly eight years, since the 23rd June 2016, when our country seemed to fracture in two," according to writer and creator Chris Lang, who added: "The UK, and indeed the world, has today never seemed more divided, and series six attempts to try and understand how we got to where we are now, and perhaps more importantly, where we can go from here."

WATCH: Have you caught up on Unforgotten season 5?

The new episodes will see Jess and Sunny investigate after suspected human remains are discovered on Whitney Marsh. When it becomes clear that the remains are relatively recent and that the body was put there already dismembered, the pair begin to search the area for other body parts.

© ITV Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan star in Unforgotten

Meanwhile, we're introduced to outspoken television commentator Melinda Ricci, Marty Baines, an autistic man who lives with his mother, Asif Syed, an Afghan who speaks fluent English and is training for his UK citizenship test, and Juliet Cooper, a History Lecturer and Faculty Head at a central London University.

The synopsis teases: "Each of these characters live separate lives, yet they are intrinsically linked by their past and it's for Jess, Sunny and their team to unravel these connections in search of the truth, and ultimately, who perpetrated the cold case murder."

© ITV Filming for season six is underway

Joining the cast for the new series are The Crown star Victoria Hamilton and The Responder's MyAnna Buring, alongside Damien Maloney (The Split), Jan Francis (Just Good Friends), and newcomers Max Fairley and Elham Ela.

Fans can expect returning performances from Andrew Lancel as Jess's husband Steve, and Kate Robbins as her mother Kate.

Sinéad Keenan replaced Nicola Walker in season five

Jordan Long will also reprise his role as DS Murray Boulting, alongside Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley, Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets, and Georgia Mackenzie as Pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe.

Sinéad, who replaced Nicola Walker in the lead role for season five, said of the new series: "I am absolutely delighted to be stepping into the world of Unforgotten once more. To be involved with the incredible team at Mainstreet on yet another set of stellar scripts from Chris Lang, with the brilliant Andy Wilson at the helm is a real treat. And to get to work again with Sanjeev, Carolina, Jordan, Pippa, and Georgia is an absolute joy. To call it *work* is a total misnomer. I can't wait to get started!"

© ITV The series tells a story that's been in the works for eight years

Sanjeev added: "I'm humbled and excited to be back as Sunny Khan, bearing the backpack for series 6 of Unforgotten. Chris's scripts, as ever, are intriguing, detailed and empathetic. Andy's direction and the skill of Sinead and the cast make this a warm and creative experience that so much more than a job. Once again I feel lucky to be a part of it."

Unforgotten seasons 1-5 are available to stream on ITVX.