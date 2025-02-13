Blake Lively's It Ends with Us co-star lands new project eerily similar to controversial movie

The It Ends with Us movie's production was so troubled that the aftermath led to lawsuits between the movie's stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni - but it appears that the cast are trying to move on following the controversies, with the show's third star, Brandon Sklenar, confirming a starring role in an upcoming thriller. However, at a closer look, the project appears very similar to It Ends with Us. Find out more…

Brandon is set to star in an adaptation of the TikTok sensation, bestselling novel The Housemaid, which follows a young woman named Millie who is hired to housekeep for a wealthy couple, Nina and Andrew. While they appear to be the picture perfect couple, Millie begins to suspect that there is more to them than what meets the eye.

The novel's synopsis reads: "I try to ignore how Nina makes a mess just to watch me clean it up. How she tells strange lies about her own daughter. And how her husband Andrew seems more broken every day. But as I look into Andrew’s handsome brown eyes, so full of pain, it’s hard not to imagine what it would be like to live Nina’s life. The walk-in closet, the fancy car, the perfect husband.

"I only try on one of Nina’s pristine white dresses once. Just to see what it’s like. But she soon finds out… and by the time I realize my attic bedroom door only locks from the outside, it’s far too late. But I reassure myself: the Winchesters don’t know who I really am. They don’t know what I’m capable of."

Those who have read the book will know - and major spoiler alert on the plot twist of The Handmaid for those who would rather keep it as a surprise, so look away now - that Andrew, set to be played by Brandon, is actually an abuser, and has trapped his wife into an inescapable marriage, leading her to eventually hatch a plot to get away from him once and for all - while using Millie as part of her plan.

As well as being an incredibly popular bestselling novel, like with Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us, the theme of domestic violence is similar, as the 2024 movie sees Lily inadvertently enter into a relationship with the seemingly perfect Ryle, only to learn that he is abusive. While Brandon plays Lily's concerned ex-boyfriend Ryle in It Ends with Us, in the new movie he takes the lead role as Andrew, while Sydney Sweeney is set to play Milliem and Amanda Seyfried will play Nina.

The movie will be directed by Paul Feig, who has also reunited with Blake for the sequel to the hit movie A Simple Favour, titled Another Simple Favour. Set to be released on Prime Video in May, the sequel takes place as Blake's character Emily reunites with her frenemy Stephanie for her wedding to Italian businessman Michele Morrone, who also stars in The Housemaid as Enzo. Will you be watching the new movies?