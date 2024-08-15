Why is the Internet suddenly turning on Blake Lively?

Although the pair had appeared to be friendly throughout filming, internet sleuths noticed that while Justin followed Blake on Instagram, she and the author of the adaptation, Colleen Hoover, had both unfollowed him.

MORE: It Ends with Us: feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni explained

While reports initially suggested that Justin had acted unreasonably on set, with the cast appearing to distance themselves from him, the narrative quickly changed due to separate interviews given by Justin and Blake about the movie.

Fans have suggested that while Justin has spoken sincerely about the serious themes of the movie, most notably domestic violence, Blake has been accused of using her promotional tour to promote her personal projects, including her hair products and drinks line.

They've also criticized Blake for involving her husband, Ryan Reynolds, heavily throughout the tour, including telling journalists that he wrote a pivotal scene for the movie.