It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover makes bold decision amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover has deactivated her Instagram account as Blake Lively has escalated her legal drama against Justin Baldoni.

Colleen's profile no longer exists and when you type in her username you receive a message that reads: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us

The author is in the process of working with various studios on adaptations of three other books; Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson have both joined the film adaptation of Verity at Amazon MGM while Universal is adapting Reminders Of Him for a 2026 release although there is no cast yet.

Dave Franco and Allison Williams are set to star in the adaptation of Regretting You.

Colleen is also set to release a new book, Never Never, in February 2025.

It Ends With Us was released as a book in 2019

The decision to deactivate her Instagram comes as Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds filed documents to ask the judge to silence Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman.

They allege that Bryan and his team have been engaging in "improper conduct" including alleging that they have embarked on what they call an "harassing and retaliatory media campaign" against the pair.

Colleen had sided with Blake in the days after the actress filed a complaint against her costar, director and co-producer Justin for "severe emotional distress," and alleging "sinister retaliatory tactics" in an effort to smear her name.

© Variety via Getty Images Colleen at the It Ends With Us premiere

"@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," Colleen wrote on Stories. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Colleen then linked out to a New York Times article titled "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine," which alleged that Justin and his team had set out to malign Blake's reputation after she claimed misconduct on the set of the movie.

© USW It Ends With Us is now available on Netflix

Blake has alleged that Justin engaged in inappropriate on-set behavior, including unwanted physical contact, suggestive comments, and showing her explicit videos without her consent.

In the documents, she alleges that after she reported his behavior to her higher-ups, Justin hired a PR crisis team to prepare a smear campaign against her in the event that she decided to go public with her complaints.

According to Blake, the PR team then proceeded to leak misleading information about her professional conduct as they tried to discredit her; the actress is also suing crisis PR Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel from the PR team.

The It Ends With Us trailer

In response, Justin's production company Wayfarer Studios is seeking $400 million over Blake and Ryan's alleged campaign to destroy the 40-year-old's reputation and to take away creative control of the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

He most recently released a 10-minute unedited clip from the filming of the movie which he claims proves that Blake's accusations are false. Blake's legal team however alleged that "every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint".